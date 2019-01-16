Cascade Brewing Announces 2019 Release Calendar

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing has announced its product release lineup for 2019, which features 15 beers on the calendar. The Northwest sour beer pioneer will release eight core products that will see national and international distribution in 500ml bottles and draft; three limited-edition collaboration projects, also in bottles and draft; and four quarterly draft-only cellar releases.

“This will be a very exciting year for Cascade,” stated Tim Larrance, VP of Sales and Marketing for Cascade Brewing. “Our goal with the 2019 calendar is to bring new life to some of Cascade’s most iconic blends as well as to sharpen our creative edge through a series of new projects.”

Highlighting this year’s calendar will be the return of two of the most awarded beers in the brewery’s portfolio: Bourbonic Plague, which won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival in 2009; and Vlad the Imp Aler, which won a silver medal at the same event the same year. Both will be available in a 500ml format for the first time.

Cascade will be re-releasing new vintages of Sang Du Chêne and One Way or Another, while introducing four brand new beers. Fans can look forward to Valley Flora, a sour red ale made with Willamette Valley Pinot-Noir grapes; Brunch Line, a mimosa-inspired blend of sour blond and wheat ales aged in oak barrels with Chardonnay grapes and fresh orange zest; Garden Party, a blend of sour blond and wheat ales aged in oak barrels with chardonnay grapes, lemon zest and elderflowers; and Coastal Gose, a blend of sour wheat ales aged in oak barrels with Oregon Coast sea salt and coriander seed.

Three collaboration releases highlight the West Coast, the East Coast, and even the Danish Coast. Cascade will release collaboration projects with Beachwood Brewing from Long Beach, Calif.; Mikkel Borg Bjergsø from the world-renowned Mikkeller Brewery in Denmark; and Burial Beer Co. of Asheville, N.C.

“It’s been extremely rewarding to work through the creative process with our esteemed colleagues at Beachwood, Mikkeller and Burial,” explained Kevin Martin, Director of Brewery Operations for Cascade Brewing. “We never cease to be inspired by the ways each of our collaborative partners bring their own unique identity to a project and how that character is expressed in the final product.”

About Cascade Brewing

Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s sour ales are brewed and blended in Portland, Oregon. For more information, visit CascadeBrewing.com and join the brewery on social media @CascadeBrewing. Cheers to the sours; enjoy in a profoundly wise manner.