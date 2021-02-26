Cartridge Brewing Releases Its First Impact Beer to Fundraise for Hero 5K

Maineville, OH — From their earliest days of planning and prep, the team at Cartridge Brewing has always kept one goal top of mind: to find solid, successful, significant ways to make a difference … to give back to the community in which they live and work. That promise is now a reality with the release of their first Impact Beer.

An Impact Beer, at its core, is essentially a partnership with a local nonprofit – but one made distinct through a unique fundraising opportunity that raises both awareness and assistance, all through a special canned beer release. The overall goal? To sell out the whole of each Impact Beer quantity, enabling Cartridge to donate the most from the proceeds of the sale, helping each organization meet their fundraising goals.

The first of these is Radar, an American Dark Ale, honoring Capt. Seth Mitchell and in support of the Hero 5K, an annual Loveland, Ohio, race that raises funds for the Capt. Seth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship.

“Being a community destination means more than just being located here,” says Anthony Cook, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer. “It means being present – supporting the families and organizations that surround us. With Radar, we’re supporting the people of Loveland and its graduating seniors. Plus, Seth’s Impact Beer ties to our unique history here as well, with our location being a local factory that once made ammunition to support the military.”

A Loveland High School grad and hometown hero, Seth Mitchell was a Marine Corps captain and Cobra helicopter pilot who was killed in action in Afghanistan during his third tour of service. In an effort to celebrate Seth’s life and keep his spirit (and story) alive, his high school classmates and friends created the Capt. Seth Mitchell Hero 5K. Now in its 11th year, this annual October race raises funds for the scholarship in his name, awarded to a graduating LHS senior to help support his or her ongoing education.

“One of the things I really liked about Cartridge, one of the reasons I decided to come here, was this Impact series of beers,” says Adam Mills, head brewer. “Pubs and breweries have historically been an important component of society … where opinions were shared, families gathered, debates settled. Far too often we only see things that are problematic in our world, but this is an opportunity to do something at the local level, address local needs … where I get to contribute. It’s Cartridge engaging with the public in a different way, and that’s what I like about it.”

Radar itself was created as a nod to one of Seth’s mainstream favorites – a light and easy-drinking Bock-style beer that’s approachable and refreshing. Currently available for can sales and on tap (while supplies last) in the taproom.

Being located within a recently restored landmark – one heavily rooted in Ohio’s history – it’s no surprise that Cartridge is committed to continuing this record of influence as a community hub and a source of local support. Launching this Impact Beer series makes giving back a priority, one they’re proud to be part of.

ABOUT CARTRIDGE BREWING

Born within the historic Peters Cartridge Factory in the heart of Kings Mills and Maineville, Ohio, Cartridge Brewing is a family- and veteran-owned community hub that opened in the fall of 2020. A unique brewpub located alongside the Little Miami River and bike trail, our full-service kitchen and bar offer Detroit-style pizza, BBQ, high-end features and more, as well as signature cocktails, curated wines and an extensive variety of superior craft beer – brewed on-site in the same landmark where ammunition was made in support of both World Wars. Learn more on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or go to CartridgeBrewing.com.

ABOUT THE CAPT. SETH MITCHELL 5K

Both a race and a fundraiser, the Hero 5K has taken place every October in historic Loveland, Ohio, for more than a decade – this year will mark the 11th year of celebrating Seth’s life … and a tribute to his love for his high school hometown. Proceeds from the race go toward the Capt. Seth Mitchell Memorial Scholarship, a fund awarded to one Loveland High School senior each May to help support their goals of continuing education. Learn more at www.sethmitchellhero5k.org.

For more information: https://cartridgebrewing.com/