Carton Brewing Honors the Late Neil Peart of Rush with “Pronounced Pier-T,” a Lime-Lighted Canadian Lager Charitable Beer Project

Atlantic Highlands, N.J. — We lost an inspiration. A poet. A man that turned tragedy into beauty. A man that relearned to play his instrument late in a career when he was already considered peerless because he knew it could be better than what was already the best. A man that did more on the bell of a single cymbal in one song than most people do on a five piece kit in a career. A man that was more than content to do his art his way, and was grateful for those that appreciated it, while neither needing or courting them. A genius that got it.

Today, Carton Brewing proudly announces the release of the charitable beer project “Pronounced Pier-T,” a 5.0% ABV Lime-Lighted Canadian Lager brewed to honor Neil Peart, the near 45 year long drummer of Canadian progressive rock band Rush.

“I get Rush. I love Rush. Those of you that know what I’m talking about, know what I’m talking about,” said brewery co-founder Augie Carton. “We lost Neil, and that made me really sad. I tried to find a way to make that feel better.”

Bright and refreshing, the beer’s foundation is rooted in traditional lager ingredients like Pilsner and Vienna malts, then accentuated with a more modern twist, utilizing Motueka hops to blend in a hint of lime zestiness. The addition of lime puree further drives the flavor to another level, where larger thumps of citrus tartness shine through immediately at first sip and kick all the way through to the finish.

“We’re going to charge way too much money for it: $21.12 a four pack,” Carton added. “We’re going to give all of that money to charity, in Neil’s name, to study glioblastoma (brain cancer) research. We’re hoping we can make it better. We’re hoping another genius, another kid, another family member doesn’t have to go through this.”

