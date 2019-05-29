Carton Brewing Company Releases Larry Salted Cantaloupe Sour

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. — On May 22nd, 2019, the Carton Brewing Company, based in the Atlantic Highlands, released Larry: a Highlander Weiss Sour Ale With Salted Cantaloupe. Currently for sale at a suggested price of $14 for a 4-pack.

In a time where the functional beverage category is transitioning from non-alcohol into spirits, it is of no surprise that it will be at the forefront of releases going into the warmer months. Not stretching into the realms of “hard kombucha” or “zero calorie spiked seltzer.” Instead, Larry offers functionality through the ingredients that have been added to the brew.

Starting with the main fruit, cantaloupe can offer several benefits due to the low-calorie nature of the fruit, the combination of vitamins A and C, or even the fiber it ideal for digestion. For a lot of athletes, they are drawn to cantaloupe for the potassium of the fruit, a naturally occurring electrolyte that we lose while sweating.

The brew helps reintroduce these electrolytes back into an athletes system aiding in recovery. Considering the fact we also salted the cantaloupe, doubling down on the electrolytes, it also enhances the sweet nature of the fruit.

Speaking of taste this beer is made with the same Highlander Weiss base that Carton has used for several sour ales they released this year. The additions help finish the ale with a clean pallet ideal for warmer months. With a low ABV at 3.9%, it is both crushable and easy on the body. When you go on a run in the morning and want a beer to ease you into the afternoon, grab Larry and prepare for the sweet flavors of salted melon.

About:

Carton Brewing was founded in 2011 by cousins Augie and Chris Carton, with the intention of brewing beer in their childhood neighborhood. Applying a passion for stimulating flavor to the inspiration found all around, they set about their goal: to make tasty beer in the place their tastes were formed.