Captain Lawrence Brewing and Carvel Ice Cream Announce Double Beer Collaboration

ELMSFORD, N.Y. — Captain Lawrence Brewing and Carvel Ice Cream are thrilled to announce a Cookie O’ Puss Pastry Stout to enjoy for St. Patrick’s Day and a Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA in celebration of Carvel’s 85th birthday.

Coming off the tails of last year’s Fudgie the Beer success, Captain Lawrence and Carvel drew inspiration from Carvel’s iconic character cake Cookie Puss. Hailing from Planet Birthday, Cookie Puss is a wonderfully charming space alien with cookies for eyes and an ice cream cone nose. Around since the 1970s, both Cookie Puss and Cookie O’Puss (his St. Patrick’s Day persona) are vanilla-and-chocolate ice cream cakes.

“Our collaboration with Carvel is something that we are having a lot of fun with — it’s also something that we take seriously as brewers,” said Scott Vaccaro, founder of Captain Lawrence Brewing. “We’ve seen a number of other well-known brands launch beer collaborations since our inaugural partnership, and this year’s will be that much sweeter. Our goal has been to create quality beers that our fans will enjoy, while also ensuring we express the character of both Captain Lawrence and the Carvel cakes that inspire these new brews.”

Hitting store shelves on Feb. 26, the Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA is brewed with Carvel’s legendary vanilla ice cream, giving it a rich, full-body taste and texture. The Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout, brewed with Carvel’s signature chocolate crunchies, is a chocolate-lover’s dream. It carries heavier notes of cacao and roasted undertones.

“As two born and bred New York brands, we couldn’t think of anything more important than coming together to launch something special during such a significant year for us,” said Scott Colwell, president of Carvel. “2019 marks Carvel’s 85th birthday and as we look towards the future, we want to keep giving our loyal fans the opportunity to enjoy the tried and true Carvel treats they love, but with a new twist.”

The Cookie O’Puss Pastry Stout will be available wherever Captain Lawrence is sold, all across the east coast, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia. The Cookie Puss Milkshake IPA will only be available in New York State, because of the closure of the TTB, which regulates interstate beer sales, during the government shutdown. Both Carvel and Captain Lawrence are excited to distribute the Milkshake IPA more widely for Carvel’s 85th birthday later this year.

Both Cookie Puss and Cookie O’Puss will be limited edition brews that are likely to sell out almost as quickly as last year’s Fudgie the Beer collaboration. Carvel and Captain Lawrence fans with FOMO, and within driving distance of the Elmsford Brewery can pre-order both beers from CPtheBeer.com until Feb. 27, for local pick-up.

For more information about the partnership, the beers and where to find them, visit CPtheBeer.com.

About Captain Lawrence Brewing

Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. is located just a short drive north of New York City, in Westchester County, New York, where it is the area’s largest craft brewery, producing over 28,000 barrels of beer annually. Founded in 2006 by Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence brews a wide range of beer styles, producing as many as one hundred brands in a year. Shortly after opening, the brewery began to gain widespread notoriety for their sour and barrel-aged beers, winning their first of eight GABF medals in 2007. Today, in addition to their award winning sour beers, Captain Lawrence is widely known for brewing extremely Fresh IPAs, highly drinkable lagers and specialty beers like Milkshake IPAs, Pastry Stouts and Smoothie Ales. Learn more at CaptainLawrenceBrewing.com and keep up with the Captain on Instagram @CaptLawrence.

About Carvel Ice Cream

The United States’ first retail ice cream franchise, Carvel Ice Cream has become one of the best-loved and most recognized names in its industry. The company is a leading provider of premium soft ice cream and hand dipped ice cream products, as well as uniquely shaped ice cream cakes, including its signature Fudgie the Whale and Cookie Puss cakes. Atlanta-based Carvel currently operates over 400 franchised and food service locations. 2019 marks Carvel’s 85th birthday and the brand sees no reason to slow down, or stop celebrating. Centered around a celebratory core and filled with tasty innovation, a sprinkling of nostalgia and topped with fun, Carvel is for everyone: no matter what your age, where you are from or what you do. Visit carvel.com for more information, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @CarvelIceCream.