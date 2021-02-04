Cape May Brewing Company to Release Key Lime Corrosion Sour IPA

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Cape May Brewing Company is pleased to announce another addition to their stellar lineup of quality, award-winning beers. Their sour IPA with key lime juice, Key Lime Corrosion, will hit shelves throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware on February 22nd.

“Key Lime Corrosion has long been a favorite of our local fans,” says Cape May Brewing Company co-owner and CEO, Ryan Krill, “and we’re thrilled to finally have the chance to bring it to a much wider audience. It begins with bright and citrusy notes of orange and lemon, then ramped up with intense lime aromas intensifying the tangy and vibrant finish, with puckering tartness and vibrant hops hanging in the balance. A fantastic beer, we’re certain that our fans throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware will love this beer as much as we do.”

Key Lime Corrosion has a long and storied history. Corrosion Sour IPA began in 2014 as a blend of Cape May Brewing Company’s first sour beer, Tower 23, and their still-available core brand double IPA, Coastal Evacuation, with an additional round of dry hopping with Citra. Since then, whenever Corrosion was brewed, the brewery produced a keg or two of Key Lime Corrosion as a one-off variant.

“These one-offs would kick significantly quicker than any other one-off,” says Cape May Brewing Company Production Planning and Specialty Brewing Manager Brian Hink, “so, last winter, while we were discussing releases for our Tasting Room-Only program, doing a full-sized batch of Key Lime Corrosion made too much sense not to do it.”

With its success at the brewery, Key Lime Corrosion was at the top of a very short list of beers that the brewery wanted to scale up to a full, three-state, canned distribution.

“It made a lot of sense for us to bump Key Lime Corrosion from a beloved local beer to full distribution,” says Cape May Brewing Company Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli. “With its bright, citrusy notes and refreshing profile, Key Lime Corrosion is an excellent springtime beer, featuring its distinctive kick of lime and intense sour flavors. Fans throughout the tri-state area will pucker up for this one!”

As Key Lime Corrosion is based on Corrosion, the imagery and colors on the cans evoke memories of Corrosion’s 16oz can release in 2018.

“The branding for Key Lime Corrosion couldn’t be more straightforward,” says Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “Corrosion’s iconography was based around the central theme of a rusted-out boat propeller, so we kept the idea of that image, but updated it to a fresher image of the ship’s helm. With an unmistakable wheel of lime in the middle, when you pick up the can, you know you’re in for an explosion of sour flavors, which is exactly what Key Lime Corrosion provides.”

However, it’s the liquid inside that has withstood the test of time.

“I think Key Lime Corrosion has always resonated so well because it’s a unique beer, perfectly balancing the hops, tart finish, brilliant lime zestiness, and crazy crushability,” says Hink. “It’s definitely the perfect springtime beer because it instantly puts you into a summertime mindset when drinking it, and when we get those sporadic 60°+ days peppered throughout March, Key Lime Corrosion is the beer I’ll be reaching for on those days.”

Key Lime Corrosion will be available at the Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room at 1288 Hornet Road in the Cape May Airport beginning Friday, February 12th, with distribution throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware beginning Monday, February 22nd.

For more information about Cape May Brewing Company, see their website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

About Cape May Brewing Company:

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company’s website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.