Cape May Brewing Company to Release Key Lime Corrosion Sour IPA

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Cape May Brewing Company is pleased to announce another addition to their stellar lineup of quality, award-winning beers. Their sour IPA with key lime juice, Key Lime Corrosion, will hit shelves throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware on February 22nd.

“Key Lime Corrosion has long been a favorite of our local fans,” says Cape May Brewing Company co-owner and CEO, Ryan Krill, “and we’re thrilled to finally have the chance to bring it to a much wider audience. It begins with bright and citrusy notes of orange and lemon, then ramped up with intense lime aromas intensifying the tangy and vibrant finish, with puckering tartness and vibrant hops hanging in the balance. A fantastic beer, we’re certain that our fans throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware will love this beer as much as we do.”

Key Lime Corrosion has a long and storied history. Corrosion Sour IPA began in 2014 as a blend of Cape May Brewing Company’s first sour beer, Tower 23, and their still-available core brand double IPA, Coastal Evacuation, with an additional round of dry hopping with Citra. Since then, whenever Corrosion was brewed, the brewery produced a keg or two of Key Lime Corrosion as a one-off variant.

“These one-offs would kick significantly quicker than any other one-off,” says Cape May Brewing Company Production Planning and Specialty Brewing Manager Brian Hink, “so, last winter, while we were discussing releases for our Tasting Room-Only program, doing a full-sized batch of Key Lime Corrosion made too much sense not to do it.”

With its success at the brewery, Key Lime Corrosion was at the top of a very short list of beers that the brewery wanted to scale up to a full, three-state, canned distribution.

“It made a lot of sense for us to bump Key Lime Corrosion from a beloved local beer to full distribution,” says Cape May Brewing Company Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli. “With its bright, citrusy notes and refreshing profile, Key Lime Corrosion is an excellent springtime beer, featuring its distinctive kick of lime and intense sour flavors. Fans throughout the tri-state area will pucker up for this one!”

As Key Lime Corrosion is based on Corrosion, the imagery and colors on the cans evoke memories of Corrosion’s 16oz can release in 2018.

“The branding for Key Lime Corrosion couldn’t be more straightforward,” says Marketing Director Alicia Grasso. “Corrosion’s iconography was based around the central theme of a rusted-out boat propeller, so we kept the idea of that image, but updated it to a fresher image of the ship’s helm. With an unmistakable wheel of lime in the middle, when you pick up the can, you know you’re in for an explosion of sour flavors, which is exactly what Key Lime Corrosion provides.”

However, it’s the liquid inside that has withstood the test of time.

“I think Key Lime Corrosion has always resonated so well because it’s a unique beer, perfectly balancing the hops, tart finish, brilliant lime zestiness, and crazy crushability,” says Hink. “It’s definitely the perfect springtime beer because it instantly puts you into a summertime mindset when drinking it, and when we get those sporadic 60°+ days peppered throughout March, Key Lime Corrosion is the beer I’ll be reaching for on those days.”

Key Lime Corrosion will be available at the Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room at 1288 Hornet Road in the Cape May Airport beginning Friday, February 12th, with distribution throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware beginning Monday, February 22nd.

For more information about Cape May Brewing Company, see their website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

###

About Cape May Brewing Company: 

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company’s website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
02/04 - Brewbound Data Club with Bump Williams Consulting
Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
02/11 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 10 -- Super Bowl Post-Show Ad Review
Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
02/25 - Brewbound Podcast: 2021 Alcohol Law Preview with McDermott Will & Emery's Alva Mather and Nichole Schustack
Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
02/18 - Brewbound Frontlines with new Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp
Brewbound Podcast
03/11 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.