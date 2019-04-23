Cape May Brewing Company, Iron Hill Brewery Collaborate on Twin Fin New England-Style IPA

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Cape May Brewing Company is joining forces with Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant in Voorhees to brew Twin Fin, a kettle-soured, session, New England-Style IPA, with a portion of the proceeds to benefit Surfrider Foundation South Jersey — a non-profit, activist organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s ocean, waves and beaches.

“We’re inextricably tied to the ocean in Cape May,” said Cape May Brewing Company CEO and co-owner Ryan Krill, “and it’s up to the businesses and residents who are here year ‘round to protect it. It’s — by far — the most precious and threatened natural resource we have in our area, so, when Iron Hill came up with the idea of a collaboration to support Surfrider South Jersey, we were happy to come aboard.”

Many of the staff at Iron Hill — located in the western part of New Jersey — have ties to the ocean.

“My family is from the Jersey Shore,” said Iron Hill head brewer William Mink, “And I’ve spent a lot of my life there. I’ve been surfing since I was a little kid, and it’s very important to me to protect our waterways, shores, and coastlines for future generations to enjoy as I have.”

Surfrider South Jersey was “stoked” about the plan, always interested in finding new ways to bring their cause to light.

“A lot of what we do can be serious: speaking at city council meetings, educating kids in assemblies, attending rallies and marches,” said Beth Kwart, chair of the South Jersey chapter. “This collaboration is a great opportunity to raise awareness using something fun.”

This collaboration comes at a particularly advantageous time for Surfrider Foundation South Jersey, as there are a number of issues currently threatening the health of the world’s ocean.

“From seismic testing and offshore drilling to a steady increase in plastic pollution, our ocean needs protecting so future generations can enjoy the water as we do,” Kwart said. “That is our mission: to protect and enjoy our local oceans, waves, and beaches. We need more people to get involved! We believe this beer will help us raise awareness and maybe even make someone take further action.”

The teams from Cape May Brewing Company and Iron Hill both feature a number of diehard surfers, and, as such, the collaboration was relaxed and natural.

“We both knew how important this was, and, by creating a unique product, it would drive even more hype for the cause,” said Iron Hill Lead Brewer Rob Fox. “So we let the surfers on both teams drive the ideas on the recipe.”

Eventually, the two teams designed the recipe to be a crushable, easy-drinking IPA with the tropical fruit character of the New England varieties and a touch of refreshing tartness that will help emphasize the pineapple notes from the Denali and Idaho 7 hops. As a kettle-soured New England IPA, Twin Fin is a chance to combine two very popular styles.

“They’re both all the rage right now,” Mink said, “but there are a million of them out there. Why not combine them? I haven’t seen many sour NEIPAs out there. I think this is something the local beer fans will enjoy and find special.”

Twin Fin will benefit Surfrider Foundation South Jersey’s many programs, such as their Ocean Friendly Gardens program and single-use plastic reduction initiatives, including their Ocean Friendly Restaurant program, which encourages restaurants throughout South Jersey to lessen their reliance on single-use plastics.

In addition, the three organizations will be participating in a beach cleanup effort the Saturday before Earth Day, April 20th, open to the public, at Higbee Beach in Cape May County from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

“Higbee Beach is one of the hidden gems of Cape May,” said Krill. “It’s a haven for bird watching, picking beach plums, hunting for Cape May diamonds, and tracking down some of Cape May’s famous ghosts. It’s also one of the most peaceful places in Cape May County, perfect for soaking up the serenity of nature where the ocean meets the bay, and requires continual preservation efforts.”

As access to Higbee Beach is limited, a mandatory meetup will take place before the cleanup at Cape May Brewing Company’s Tasting Room at 1288 Hornet Road in the Cape May Airport, with Surfrider Foundation South Jersey providing supplies such as trash bags, gloves, buckets and trash grabbers. Space is limited, so please register at tinyurl.com/twinfin.

Following the cleanup, Cape May Brewing Company will be hosting a volunteer appreciation party featuring a sneak peek of Twin Fin. Only attendees of the Beach Cleanup are invited to attend.

For more information on Surfrider Foundation South Jersey, see southjersey.surfrider.org. For more information on Iron Hill, Voorhees, see ironhillbrewery.com/voorhees-nj or call (856) 545-9009. For more information on Cape May Brewing Company, including for tours and tastings, see www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

About Cape May Brewing Company

Once upon a time, 20-something Ryan Krill earned a six-figure salary working in finance and real estate development in Manhattan, while his college roommate, Chris Henke, designed commercial satellites. During a summer weekend at the Jersey shore, they brewed a batch of beer with Ryan’s dad. “Should we open a brewery?” Ryan asked, only half-serious. But, by the following year, the three guys had secured a space at Cape May Airport where they concocted a makeshift brew system and honed their beer-making skills. In 2011, they started with one client. Today, there are hundreds of accounts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania proudly serving the guys’ award-winning recipes. And CMBC’s fearless leaders have never looked back.

About Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant

Nothing’s more local than beer brewed ten feet from your table and nothing’s fresher than every dressing, every stock, every sauce made from scratch every day. And nothing’s truer to who we are than letting our craft beers and handcrafted foods inspire one another in unexpected ways. And while we’re the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, we’re not in for the fame or the glory. We’re in it because we love what we do, which is brewing beer, getting creative in the kitchen and integrating our passion from tap to table. We’re more than a scratch kitchen. We’re more than a craft brewery. We’re Iron Hill. Craft Kitchen. Scratch Brewery.

About Surfrider Foundation South Jersey

The Surfrider Foundation is a non-profit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world’s oceans, waves and beaches through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over 250,000 supporters, activists and members worldwide. The Surfrider Foundation South Jersey Chapter protects the coastline in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. For more information, visit www.southjersey.surfrider.org.