Cape May Brewing Company CEO Named to Beer Institute Board of Directors

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Cape May Brewing Company is pleased to announce that CEO and co-founder Ryan Krill has been named as an Ex Officio member of the Board of Directors of the Beer Institute, one of two national trade organizations representing 7,000 American brewers and more than 2.1 million American jobs.

Krill has long worked with the industry’s second trade organization, the Brewers Association, sitting on the Government Affairs committee along with Gene Muller at Flying Fish, Eric Wallace at Left Hand, Dan Kleban from Maine Beer, Jim Koch at Boston Beer, and a number of other well-respected names in the craft beer world.

Similar to the Brewers Association, the Beer Institute’s scope isn’t limited to craft brewers — they represent the entire brewing industry.

“There are issues that affect the independent, craft brewer,” Krill said, “and there are issues that affect the industry as a whole. I’m still championing the little guys, but, with small brewers such as Cape May on the board for the Beer Institute, we’re able to ensure that our needs are met in the scope of the overall beer industry.”

Based in Washington, DC, the Beer Institute represents brewers both large and small, as well as importers and industry suppliers.

“As an active Beer Institute member since 2015, I appreciate what Ryan has done in building Cape May and want his perspective on the business as a member of the BI Board,” said Beer Institute President and CEO, Jim McGreevy. “Having the voice of small brewers on the Beer Institute Board gives our team of advocates the full perspective of the brewing sector on policy issues.”

Krill was named to the board along with four other craft brewers. Dan Kopman, CEO of Heavy Seas was named as the Craft Brewer Member of the Board of Directors, and Jeff Hamilton of Sprecher, Brad Hittle of Two Roads, and Dharma Tamm of Rogue Ales were all named as Ex Officio members, as well.

“It’s an advisory role with members from the entire beer industry of all sizes,” he explained. “We will have an annual board meeting and then a quarterly call to discuss industry-related issues. I’m honored and flattered to be in a room with our industry leaders and expect to provide value to the Beer Institute and the industry.”

McGreevey is looking forward to working with Krill, as well.

“Ryan and I talk about federal policy issues facing beer and are working towards the best outcomes for brewers,” he says. “I’ve enjoyed the chance to work with him and see it as a great thing for the BI to have his experience and point of view represented on the Board. I look forward to many years of working with Ryan to better beer in the U.S.”

Ultimately, Krill is looking forward to getting to work.

“It’s extremely gratifying,” he said. “I love the work I’ve done with the Brewers Association and I’m looking forward to continuing the work at the Beer Institute.”

About Cape May Brewing Company

Once upon a time, 20-something Ryan Krill earned a six-figure salary working in finance and real estate development in Manhattan, while his college roommate, Chris Henke, designed commercial satellites. During a summer weekend at the Jersey shore, they brewed a batch of beer with Ryan’s dad. “Should we open a brewery?” Ryan asked, only half-serious. But, by the following year, the three guys had secured a space at Cape May Airport where they concocted a makeshift brew system and honed their beer-making skills. In 2011, they started with one client. Today, there are hundreds of accounts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania proudly serving the guys’ award-winning recipes. And CMBC’s fearless leaders have never looked back.