Cape May Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Delaware

CAPE MAY, N.J.— Cape May Brewing Company is pleased to announce the expansion of its distribution footprint into its third state, Delaware. Partnering with Standard Distributing Company of New Castle, DE, beer drinkers in Delaware will be able to find Cape May Brewing Company’s products on shelves and on tap beginning March 3rd.

“We’re excited to bring our beers across the Delaware Bay and into the First State,” says Ryan Krill, CEO and co-founder of Cape May Brewing Company. “While small in size, Delaware is a big craft beer state, with discriminating connoisseurs from Wilmington to Bethany Beach. We’re thrilled to provide our fans in Delaware with our brews, and we’re looking forward to a long and prosperous relationship with Standard.”

While New Jersey and Delaware are neighboring states, Cape May Brewing Company’s expansion into the state has been long anticipated.

“Craft beer drinkers in Delaware are excited,” says Tim Schuler, Director of Marketing at Standard Distributing. “As we’re neighboring states and have two access points: from the north and, of course, from the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in the south, Standard’s customers are anxiously awaiting the great beers from Cape May Brewing Company.”

Regional Sales Manager Erin Gale has been covering Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania for Cape May Brewing Company for over two years and is looking forward to expanding CMBC’s territory into Delaware.

“It makes sense for us,” she says. “Pennsylvania has been so welcoming to Cape May Brewing Company that, as the final piece of the Greater Philadelphia area, expanding into Delaware is a logical next step. I am so excited for Delaware beer lovers to get Cape May beers, and I look forward to a great relationship with Standard Distributing.”

Standard Distributing has been family-owned and -operated since the end of Prohibition, having distributed some of the biggest names in beer, both domestic and internationally. Serving over a thousand retail accounts, Standard Distributing has been the first name in beer in the First State for nearly a century, having won awards for quality, for service, and for commitment.

“We wanted to partner with Cape May Brewing Company for a few different reasons,” says Chris Tigani, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at Standard. “Not only does Cape May Brewing Company make great beer, but they also make a great variety of brews. They fit well within our portfolio — we’re selective with whom we partner, as is Cape May Brewing Company. We’re entering this relationship with the long-term goal of building a leading craft brand.”

Cape May Brewing Company Sales Director, Bill Zaninelli, sees some strong synergies between the two companies, as well.

“As a fellow family-owned company,” he says, “we have much in common, not the least of which is being passionate about what we do. Standard has been the biggest name in Delaware for decades and is excellent at what they do, particularly with their attention to serving the Delaware beaches — something that’s especially important to us, as Cape May Brewing Company is nearly synonymous with fun times at the beach. Standard has a great plan for Cape May Brewing Company, and we’re all expecting great things out of this partnership.”

Craft beer drinkers in Delaware will be able to find such Cape May Brewing Company core brands as Cape May IPA, Coastal Evacuation Double IPA, Cape May White, and Always Ready Pale Ale on shelves and on tap. The Bog Cranberry Shandy, The Grove Citrus Shandy, Tan Limes Mexican Lager with Sea Salt and Lime, and Crushin’ It Orange IPA will follow later in the year.

“I think the core brands will be very solid,” says Schuler, “leading with Cape May IPA and Coastal Evacuation, as IPAs are a huge part of our craft beer fans’ palates. I also think The Bog and The Grove will be huge successes in Delaware since they are so approachable and crushable, and, speaking of crushable, Crushin’ It should do exactly that, particularly at the beach: Delaware is known for the Orange Crush.”

Standard Distributing will begin circulating Cape May Brewing Company’s beers beginning March 3rd.

For more information on Standard Distributing, see their website at www.standardde.com or call (302) 655-5511. For more information on Cape May Brewing Company, including for tours and tastings, see their website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.

About Cape May Brewing Company

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, they’ve got over 32,000 square feet of space at the Cape May Airport and several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout all of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. For more information, see Cape May Brewing Company’s website at www.capemaybrewery.com or call (609) 849-9933.