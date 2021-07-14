Cape Beverage Partners with Workhorse Brewing Company for New Jersey Distribution

Cape May, NJ – Cape Beverage Distributing is pleased to announce the addition of another top-notch brewery to its roster: Pennsylvania’s Workhorse Brewing Company. This partnership will help bring Workhorse beers to the New Jersey market, with three core brands, New England IPA, West Coast IPA, and Golden Lager, and two seasonal brands, Cucumber Mojito and Prickly Pear Margarita, available throughout the state beginning August 2nd.

“We have created a hybrid model that offers members of the alcoholic beverage industry an alternate route to market in New Jersey,” says Cape Beverage CEO Ryan Krill. “We have statewide distribution to 1,700 points of distribution with an experienced team of industry professionals.”

Previously, Workhorse self-distributed in Pennsylvania, as well as offering beers in their taproom in King of Prussia since August of 2018. Now, just three years later, beer aficionados throughout the region will be able to appreciate the craft and skill behind these brands.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Cape Beverage,” says Workhorse VP of Sales Doug Gardner. “Their unwavering commitment to craft made this an attractive partnership for Workhorse as we continue to grow.”

Cape Beverage is excited to bring on another brand with a similar dedication to craft and service to consumers.

“We believe Cape Beverage Distributing is a great fit for us,” says Workhorse Director of Taproom Operations and Marketing Jackie Tancredi. “Workhorse is driven by quality first and the idea of beer ‘Made Right.’ Our commitment to quality starts with the beer itself: our award-winning brewmaster Nate Olewine leads our production team while ensuring we are creating excellent traditional styles as well as experiential and innovative beers that capture the imagination of our customers. The Cape Beverage team is packed with passionate, well-organized individuals that, from the very start of this partnership, have shown us that our values align and our brands are in good hands.”

The Cape Beverage team is excited to welcome Workhorse to its lineup of stellar beer varieties.

“Workhorse is a solid local brewery in Pennsylvania. They have nice brands and get a ton of buzz so far in Philly,” says Cape Beverage Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli. “They are really thoughtful about what they produce as well as their messaging and branding. The management and marketing team is buttoned up and we think that they have a great chance to do well in New Jersey. They will have a dedicated salesperson in New Jersey, which is a big plus for any brand that is looking for distribution and sales. We are excited to roll them out in August with both package and draught.”

Workhorse’s New England IPA is a hazy IPA loaded with juicy American hops. At 6.7% ABV, it’s bursting at the seams with tropical, fruity hop character.

Workhorse’s West Coast IPA is a 7.0% ABV brew with a clean malt profile of biscuit, and light caramel notes that produce the perfect backdrop for flavorful American hops, with resinous notes of citrus and pine.

Golden Lager, aptly named, is their Munich-style helles lager. It’s well-balanced and crisp, featuring traditional German malts and hops. At 5.0% ABV, it makes for a great “all day” beer with a clean, golden color.

Workhorse’s Cucumber Mojito is a 5.0% ABV cocktail-inspired key lime gose ale brewed with sea salt, cucumber and mint mojito flavors.

Prickly Pear Margarita, their additional seasonal coming to New Jersey, is a gose ale brewed with sea salt, prickly pear, and key lime. At 4.9% ABV, it’s the ideal beverage to enjoy on a warm day, or after a long week.

Beginning August 2nd, Workhorse will be distributed throughout New Jersey.

About Cape Beverage

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer. Each bar, restaurant and retail store is supported and engaged with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors throughout New Jersey.

About Workhorse Brewing Co

Located outside of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, PA, Workhorse has clocked in and been hard at work since August of 2018. As a new player in an experienced, developed beer market like Philadelphia, they know that top-notch suds are merely the ante to play the game, and are driven by the simple mantra that without quality, there cannot be growth. Crafted around an industrial, hard working ethos that the term workhorse embodies, they create meaningful connections with customers with an honest, accessible approach and an unwavering commitment to hospitality. In a market full of gimmicks and hooks, Workhorse seeks to take the spirit of hard work and authenticity to design brands that connect with a range of individuals.

Workhorse is known for their core brands, including New England IPA, Golden Lager, and West Coast IPA, as well as their inventive seasonal and limited varieties.

For More Information:

https://www.workhorsebrewing.com