Cape Beverage Partners with Short’s Brewing Company for New Jersey Distribution

Cape Beverage is pleased to announce the addition of another renowned brewery to its lineup: Michigan’s Short’s Brewing Company. The twelfth state to see Short’s distribution, New Jersey’s beer aficionados will be able to find them on shelves throughout the state beginning May 3rd.

“We’re so glad to have Short’s aboard,” says Cape Beverage CEO Ryan Krill. “Over the past year or so, we’ve built a fantastic relationship with Short’s, representing their cider brand, Starcut Ciders. Starcut has performed fantastically well for us, and I expect nothing less from their excellent lineup of beers.”

With the addition of New Jersey, Short’s brings its beer distribution footprint to cover the Midwest, Colorado, Florida, Tennessee, and New York’s five boroughs. Short’s has been distributing outside their home state of Michigan since 2016.

“We get requests for Short’s beer from all 50 states on a daily basis, but the decision to expand really comes down to the right distributor partners and if we feel confident we can supply the markets with fresh, ample products. Our experience with Cape Beverage in New Jersey has been top-notch.” Pauline Knighton-Prueter, Sales Director for Short’s stated. “They focus on smart growth and have knowledgeable teams who are well-educated on their portfolios so we are confident that we can grow Short’s in a methodical way.”

Cape Beverage is expecting to do exactly that: grow Short’s into a major New Jersey brand.

“Short’s is a well-established brewery with an excellent reputation,” says Cape Beverage Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli. “We have a number of great synergies: we both have ten years of history behind us and both organizations are family-owned. We’ve had nothing but good vibes with them since rolling out Starcut Ciders, and I expect Short’s to do equally well throughout the Garden State.”

New Jersey will initially see distribution of two of Short’s year-round flagship beers, Huma Lupa Licious and Soft Parade, as well as a seasonal rotator, beginning with Psychedelic Cat Grass.

Short’s borrows the name of their flagship IPA, Huma Lupa Licious, from the hop plant, Humulus lupulus. Brewed with five different hop varieties recognized for their citrus, floral, piney, and earthy qualities, Huma is known for having an intense bitterness that is balanced by a rich malty flavor. Clocking in at 7.6% ABV, the citrus and floral aromas complement the unique qualities of this stellar IPA.

Soft Parade is Short’s flagship fruit ale brewed with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. At 7.5% ABV, this rose-colored ale has aromas of ripe strawberries and grain. With flavors of fresh berries and rye, Soft Parade finishes dry and eminently drinkable.

Short’s current seasonal, Psychedelic Cat Grass, is a triple dry-hopped American India Pale Ale originally brewed for their favorite beer bar. Aromas of pineapple, mango, and grapefruit accompany the brew’s slightly hazy, pale orange color and lasting white head. With a 7.6% ABV, Psychedelic Cat Grass features a dry finish preceded by balanced flavors of tropical fruit and bitter hops.

“It’s good beer,” Zaninelli continues. “All three beers will resonate well with New Jersey’s discriminating beer drinkers. We expect the demand for Short’s products to grow over the next few years, and we intend to help grow the brand to meet that demand.”

Beginning May 3rd, Short’s will be distributed throughout New Jersey. For more information on Short’s Brewing Company, see their website at www.shortsbrewing.com or call (231) 498-2300. For more information on Cape Beverage Distributing, see www.capebeverage.com, or call (609) 759-2042.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer, supporting and engaging each bar, restaurant, and retail store with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors, showcasing our brands throughout New Jersey.

ABOUT SHORT’S BREWING COMPANY

Located in the heart of Downtown Bellaire, MI, Short’s Brewing Co. was established in 2004 by Joe Short. In 2009, Short’s began keg and bottle distribution in Michigan via their Elk Rapids Production Facility. The brewery is known widely for their flagship and experimental brews including Soft Parade, Local’s Light, and Huma Lupa Licious. Short’s prides themselves on producing fearlessly creative beers, handmade by people who care in Northern Michigan.

Short’s Brewing Co also has a passion for beverage innovation and created Starcut Ciders in 2014 and Beaches Hard Seltzer in 2019. Both brands push the boundaries of ingredients and fermentation innovation to create unique, premium beverages.