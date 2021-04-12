Cape Beverage Partners with Great America Moonshine for South Jersey Distribution

Cape May, NJ — Cape Beverage is thrilled to welcome another stellar brand to their lineup. Great America Moonshine, brewed and bottled in Detroit, Michigan, will be distributed to the counties of Cape May, Atlantic, Cumberland, Salem, Gloucester, and Camden beginning April 19th.

“Great America is an excellent complement to Cape Beverage’s portfolio,” says Cape Beverage CEO Ryan Krill. “They have a unique product that we don’t currently offer, and the liquid is fantastic. I was able to tour their facility in Detroit, and they are a first-class operation: these guys are total pros and I’m proud to count them among the Cape Beverage family. I look forward to a long and prosperous relationship.”

Founded by Stout Brewing Company in Kings Mountain, NC, Great America has since been purchased by Brew Detroit, where the moonshine is now brewed. The 28-proof, malt-based moonshine is currently available in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York City, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and North Jersey.

“It’s the first malt-based moonshine,” says Great America Director of Sales and Marketing Brian Parsons. “It’s not a corn-based, spirit-based moonshine. There are other moonshines out there that are spirit-based, but they’re more in the $25-30 price range, while Great America is at $5.99.”

Cape Beverage Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli is looking forward to the partnership, as well.

“Being malt-based, Great America has a unique approach to moonshine,” says Cape Beverage Director of Sales Bill Zaninelli. “We love the mason jar packaging; we don’t have anything in our portfolio quite like it. The beverage has been selling spectacularly in Pennsylvania — they’re up almost 85% to 2020 numbers. And, most importantly, our sales team enjoys selling it — it’s a fun product. We’re expecting great things from Great America.”

Year-round, New Jerseyans will be able to find five flavors of Great America Moonshine: lemonade, apple pie, peach, strawberry, and blueberry. There will also be four seasonal offerings interspersed throughout, beginning with cherry limeade, then giving way to watermelon, pumpkin pie, and tea with lemon. For the holiday season, Great America is planning a candy cane flavor as well as a fruitcake flavor.

Parsons has seen great success with Great America across the river from New Jersey in Philadelphia and expects to see much the same success in the Garden State with Cape Beverage.

“I’m excited to be with Cape Beverage,” he says. “After working with wholesalers for a million years, I don’t look at you guys like a wholesaler. I look at you guys like a business. There’s a big difference. The bigger wholesalers are so consolidated that they have so many different brands that a smaller brand can get lost. I believe that Cape Beverage will be a brand builder for Great America.”

Fans can expect Great America to hit shelves throughout South Jersey beginning the third week of April.

For more information about Great America, see their website at www.drinkgreatamerica.com. For more information about Cape Beverage, see their website at www.capebeverage.com or call (609) 759-2042.

ABOUT CAPE BEVERAGE:

Founded in 2019, Cape Beverage delivers experience, dedication, knowledge, and brand focus to all 21 counties in New Jersey. Built on nine years of Cape May Brewing Company’s successful self-distribution, Cape Beverage’s team of committed and enthusiastic Sales Managers is constantly in the field, ensuring quality, friendly service to each retailer, supporting and engaging each bar, restaurant, and retail store with a successful sampling program led by a dedicated Sales Assistant and run by a team of knowledgeable, outgoing, and locally-based Brand Ambassadors, showcasing our brands throughout New Jersey.