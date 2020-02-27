Cape Beverage Moves to Egg Harbor Township

Cape May, NJ — Cape Beverage is excited to announce a move of their base of operations from Cape May to Egg Harbor Township. Founded a year ago, the distributorship has outgrown their current space at the Cape May Airport.

“This move will allow us to better serve craft beer drinkers throughout New Jersey,” says Ryan Krill, CEO of Cape Beverage. “Cape Beverage delivers quality craft beers to all twenty-one counties in the state, and a location more centrally-located will allow us to service our accounts more efficiently than from our current location in Cape May.”

Cape Beverage is known throughout New Jersey as the distribution arm of Cape May Brewing Company, which has seen significant growth over the past few years.

“Both Cape Beverage and the brewery have outgrown their space at the Cape May Airport,” says Krill. “With the expectation of bringing on several impressive new brands into the Cape Beverage portfolio in the coming year, moving Cape Beverage’s operations to Egg Harbor Township will give the brewery more room to grow while also positioning Cape Beverage to better serve new brands.”

The new location at 2733 Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township is less than a half-mile from the junction of two of New Jersey’s major highways: the Garden State Parkway and the Atlantic City Expressway.

“From an operational efficiency standpoint, this new location in Egg Harbor Township reduces the time our employees spend on the road by ninety minutes a day per employee,” says Operations Manager of Cape Beverage, Justin Vitti. “Round trip, the Egg Harbor Township location is seventy-five miles closer to the weighted geographical center of our distribution area. This means a faster response time and better service to our accounts throughout New Jersey.”

This central location will also serve as the hub for Cape Beverage’s expanding sales force: currently at nine Sales Managers, each with a dedicated territory, the distributorship plans to increase their force to sixteen throughout the coming year.

“With the limitations of our current location,” says Director of Sales for Cape Beverage, Bill Zaninelli, “we’ve been restrained from expanding our current brand offering. Moving from a 2,000-square-foot cooler to an 8,500-square-foot warehouse will allow Cape Beverage the flexibility to add more brands that will complement our current lineup.”

Expectations are that Cape Beverage will finalize the transition to the new Egg Harbor Township location by April 1st.

For more information about Cape Beverage, see their website at www.capebeverage.com or call (609) 759-2042.