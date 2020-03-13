CANTEEN Sparkling Vodka + Soda Launches Across US

AUSTIN, Texas — CANTEEN Spirits is excited to announce the initial shipments of its canned sparkling vodka + soda brand across the US. Founded by beverage industry veterans Brandon Cason, co-founder and CMO of Waterloo Sparkling Water & Deep Eddy Vodka; Daniel Barnes of Treaty Oak Whiskey and Waterloo Gin; and Caroline Fabacher. The new venture brings together vodka & sparkling water into a singular product which offers consumers portable canned vodka + sodas that deliver authentic and bold flavor and contain 0 carbs, 0 sugar, 0 sodium, and are gluten free. The initial line-up of all-natural flavors include Watermelon, Lime, Black Cherry, Grapefruit and the sleeper hit, Cucumber Mint. Each is 99 Calories.

“We developed this product with health-conscious consumers in mind that want a clean-tasting adult beverage without any residual sweetness or sugar, and delivers all the better-for-you attributes that people want. Vodka + soda cocktails continue to be the #1 spirit-based beverage, and now our fans can take their favorite drink just about anywhere they go to have a consistent, easy-drinking, and delicious experience,” said CEO and co-founder Brandon Cason.

CANTEEN’s formula blends real vodka with sparkling water and all-natural flavors to create a one-of-a-kind refresher that is anticipated to win customer loyalty quickly as consumers look for a premium trade-up to the existing hard seltzers on the market. While most hard seltzers that dominate the news lately are made with malt beer or fermented white sugar as their alcohol base, CANTEEN intends on educating consumers that vodka + soda beverages simply taste better and are worth the switch.

“We believe there is a surge of enthusiasm around hard seltzers that are made with spirits as their base alcohol, and we’re already seeing meaningful focus and support from distributors, retailers, and of course consumers,” said Marc Donati, CANTEEN Board Member and Advisor.

The growth in the Ready-to-Drink (RTD) beverage category is coming entirely from products like CANTEEN, which have a focus on giving consumers a less caloric and zero sugar option. We are already hard at work developing new flavors for our next cycle along with unique pack sizes and retail support. “CANTEEN is standing out among the emerging canned cocktail category due to our focus on taste and our nutritional facts,” said co-founder Daniel Barnes.

CANTEEN is being sold in 6-packs with an average retail price of $10.99 to $12.99, assuring an easy, packable beverage choice to take along on any adventure. The brand is already authorized in more than 5,000 national grocery accounts, more than 7,500 national retail authorizations and over 20,000 points of distribution across the US. in its first two months of selling. CANTEEN expects that number to continue to grow as retailers see the vodka + soda category becoming more important in 2020.

“With the positive feedback we’re already getting, we are confident that CANTEEN will soon emerge as a favorite in the RTD/Hard Soda category,” said co-founder Caroline Fabacher.

CANTEEN recently closed a $2.5M seed round of funding which was secured largely from music industry A-listers from both Nashville and Texas Country music, along with other top entertainers including popular radio DJ’s, songwriters, talent agents, publicists, managers, and industry executives. “We are thrilled to have such a unique group of investors that saw the vision we had for the brand and who are equally excited to be coming along for the adventure,” said Brandon Cason.

You can find where CANTEEN is currently available for purchase through the product locator.

About CANTEEN Spirits

Launched in 2019 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, CANTEEN Spirits is a 5% ABV line of canned Vodka + Soda drinks that are made with real vodka, sparkling water, and all-natural flavor. CANTEEN is 0 sugar, 0 carbs, 0 sodium, gluten-free and only 99 calories per can. Distribution is supported by Republic National Distributing Company, BreakThru Beverage, Horizon Beverage, Heidelberg, Johnson Brothers, Major Brands, Opici, Empire and others. For more information, please visit drinkcanteen.com. Follow us @CanteenSpirits on Instagram.

For More Information: drinkcanteen.com