CANarchy Announces Refresh of Oskar Blues Packaging

LONGMONT, Colo. — Dale’s Pale Ale just scored new duds. Oskar Blues Brewery introduces a fresh look for Dale’s and its entire lineup of adventure-crushing, boundary-stomping craft beers. A pioneer in the craft beer space, Oskar Blues was the first brewery to cram craft beer into a can in 2002, starting with Dale’s Pale Ale, the Original Craft Beer in a Can. In its first major design update in over a decade, Oskar Blues has combined its iconic imagery with a clean, bold new system. New packaging is now being distributed nationwide.

“Since the very beginning, we’ve focused on liquid innovation and making the freshest, biggest, most stoke-worthy beers for our fans,” said Oskar Blues Soul-Founder Dale Katechis. “And now the packaging is just as fresh as the beer.”

All Oskar Blues packaging is new in 2020, including cans, secondary packaging and the brewery’s logo. The new look embodies the spirit of Oskar Blues – bold, brash, inspiring – with stars and stripes emblazoned on each can, flanking a badge brewery logo. The badge, a seal-of-adventure, retains the funky font stylings of Oskar Blues’ beginnings, locked within a crest of craft beer credibility. The new system puts a modern twist on enduring design elements to create cohesion across the lineup, while still allowing each beer its own unique character.

Dale’s Pale Ale, The Original Craft Beer in a Can, debuted in 2002. Packaging a bold, hoppy pale ale in a can was unprecedented, earning Dale’s Pale Ale an enduring place in the history of craft beer. Dale’s Pale Ale was called “Best Pale Ale” by the New York Times in 2005 and one of the “Best Canned Beers to Drink Now” by Esquire in 2012. The new-look Dale’s Pale Ale embraces its all-American identity in bolder-than-ever red, white and blue, and is stylistically called out for the first time as an “American Pale Ale.”

Mama’s Little Yella Pils has been reimagined with retro 1970’s vibes that affirm the drinkability of this Czech-style pilsner from sunrise to sunset and vice-versa. Old Chub Scotch Ale returns to its roots as a malt-forward, tartan-sporting ale for public houses everywhere. G’Knight Imperial Red IPA honors the story of real-life legend Gordon Knight (brewer, friend of Oskar Blues, and hero firefighter) with a forested backdrop of vibrant green.

On the innovative side of the lineup, the Can-O-Bliss IPA series cans project psychedelic amounts of hop oils in a heady swirl to highlight premier hop varieties that appear throughout the series. This month, the series will transition from Can-O-Bliss Hazy IPA to Can-O-Bliss Tropical IPA, a tropical paradise in a can made with Mosaic, Azacca, Galaxy, El Dorado and Idaho 7 hops.

Newcomers One-y 100 Calorie Hazy IPA and Rosé for Daze Rosé Ale hit shelves in 2019 with the new design format. A hopped-up event horizon surrounds a utilitarian black hole on the One-y can – a hint at the cosmic brewing wizardry required to pack a massive payload of hops into a 100-calorie spaceship. The petal pink of the Rosé for Daze can matches the spritzy, rosé-inspired beer inside.

Oskar Blues Brewery’s design update offers a bold new look with the same righteous attitude that the maker of the Original Craft Beer in a Can has been known for all along. New packaging is rolling out now.

About Oskar Blues Brewery

Founded by Dale Katechis in 1997 in Lyons, Colorado, Oskar Blues Brewery launched the craft-beer-in-a-can apocalypse with their hand-canned flagship brew, Dale’s Pale Ale. Today, Oskar Blues operates breweries in Colorado, North Carolina and Texas featuring Dale’s Pale Ale as the nation’s #3 top-selling craft can six-pack at U.S. supermarkets. Oskar Blues is available nationwide in the US and in over 20 countries. Oskar Blues Brewery is a proud member of CANarchy, a disruptive collective of like-minded craft brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer.