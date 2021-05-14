Cambrian and The Florida Brewing Company Partner to Reduce Costs and CO2 Emissions

Watertown, MA Cambrian, a commercial provider of distributed wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions and The Florida Brewery, the second oldest brewery still in operation in Florida announce a new partnership that will utilize Cambrian’s BlueCycle MBR technology to eliminate existing high strength wastewater disposal systems and reduce carbon dioxide output by an estimated 254 metric tons per year while yielding a significant annual cost savings.

Cambrian’s BlueCycle MBR (membrane bioreactor) will remove >99% of contaminants from The Florida Brewery’s daily output of 34 million gallons per year of wastewater, enabling the company to discharge the treated water directly to the city sewer instead of trucking it off site. By eliminating the need for outside high strength wastewater disposal systems, the BlueCycle MBR significantly improves The Florida Brewery’s bottom line while ensuring they hit compliance and environmental goals.

The BlueCycle MBR ™is an aerobic digester that combines state-of-the-art aeration, robust membrane filtration and a dynamically integrated controls architecture to remove contaminants from wastewater streams, enabling water reuse consistent with Title 22 reuse quality water.

“Our systems are designed to protect valuable natural resources with efficiencies built in that require less energy,” said Jen Huang, Cambrian’s Vice President of Research and Development. Cambrian’s system will be built from the ground-up with implementation scheduled for as early as Fall 2021.

“We are a trailblazer in our industry – from the products we produce to how we produce them,” said Stacy Oakley, Chief Financial Officer of The Florida Brewery.

“Cambrian’s technology will make our processes much more efficient and environmentally friendly which is good news for our customers, our company and the State of Florida.”

Cambrian’s solution for The Florida Brewery is just one example of the company’s progress in making distributed water reuse simple, sustainable, and cost-effective. Other beverage leaders implementing Cambrian’s technology include Anheuser-Busch, Keurig, Dr. Pepper, Tree House Brewing Company, Anchor Brewing Company, Russian River Brewing Company, Domaine Chandon, and Rombauer Vineyards. To further Cambrian’s leadership in the category, the company has recently launched a revamped product line, a new brand identity and a new website at cambrianinnovation.com.

About Cambrian

Cambrian is a commercial provider of distributed wastewater treatment and resource recovery solutions. Dedicated to solving critical water, wastewater, and energy management challenges for industrial producers, it is the standard for some of the top names in food and beverage processing, including: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Keurig Dr Pepper, Tree House Brewing Company, Anchor Brewing Company, Russian River Brewing Company, Discovery Land Company and Rombauer Vineyards. 

Cambrian’s award-winning product suite offers cost-effective and sustainable options for onsite wastewater treatment, water reuse, and clean energy generation. Through its novel water-energy purchase agreement (WEPA), Cambrian offers wastewater treatment and resource recovery as a service with no upfront costs. Under a WEPA, Cambrian will construct, install, own, and operate water treatment systems with no capital investment from the customer. Customers instead simply pay for performance on a per-gallon basis, and focus instead on their core business.

About The Florida Brewery

A Taste of the Florida Lifestyle

The Florida Brewery, built in 1973, is the 2nd oldest brewery still in operation in Florida. It was originally known as Duncan Brewing Company, produced and bottled brands such as Master’s Choice, Bay Side, Gator Lager, Fischer’s and Dunk’s. Many years later, new owners took over, built up the brew house and the bottling line, and acquired our warehouse on Adams St. The bottling line nearly doubled in size adding a beer packaging line while the brew house is now mostly unrecognizable on behalf of the tanks and machines it now houses. Our warehouse stocks and services numerous trucks weekly.

For More Information:
