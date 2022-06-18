Call to Arms Brewing Reunites Former Avery Employees for Collaborative Alumni Beer

DENVER, CO — We got the gang back together! Call to Arms Brewing is excited to announce the upcoming release of The Alumni Beer, a Tart Tropical IPA brewed in collaboration with dozens of former Avery employees who have since gone on to sprout new branches from the Avery family tree, and now represent 11 different craft beer companies across the country.

In total, The Alumni Beer will be represented by employees of Call to Arms Brewing (Host Brewery), Avery Brewing, Denver Beer Co, Ska Brewing Co, The Rayback Collective, Rocky Mountain Barrel Company, Harmonic Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Stonecloud Brewing, and Station 26 Brewing.

“Selfishly it was an opportunity to reunite with some of our best friends who have gone on to join some incredible organizations across the country,” said Chris Bell, founder of Call to Arms Brewing, and former Avery employee. “But at the end of the day, it’s a great way to celebrate our roots and to reflect on how those early formative years together at Avery changed the beer industry.”

While much has been made about the collaborative and communal nature of the craft beer industry, there might be no truer embodiment of that spirit than when former co-workers are able to reunite and brew a beer.

Since Call to Arms’ inception, Bell sought to recreate the family atmosphere he had experienced during his time at the Boulder-based brewery. It was through those close ties that led Bell to ultimately hire Fred Rizzo, who previously served as Director of Brewing Operations at Avery, to take over brewing operations at Call to Arms.

And while Bell and Rizzo were able to reunite professionally, many of their other colleagues have since moved on to either start their own breweries or join other craft beer companies across the country. But like many families, Bell and Rizzo stayed in close contact with their longtime friends and eventually dreamed of an opportunity to bring several of their former co-workers together for one big reunion brew.

“Some of our best memories stem from our time brewing together in the alley at the original Avery location,” said Bell. “The Alumni Beer is an opportunity to capture the spirit of those friendships to share with everyone else.”

The Alumni Beer, which features Citra, Waimea, Galaxy, Cashmere, and Riwaka hops, will be released on draft and in 16oz cans from the Call to Arms taproom beginning June 24 and hit store shelves across Colorado on June 27.

###

ABOUT CALL TO ARMS BREWING

Founded in 2015, Call to Arms Brewing Company is located in the Berkeley neighborhood of northwest Denver, Colorado. Blending tradition with innovation, the brewery is a gathering place passionately committed to quality, community, and camaraderie. For more information and to order online visit calltoarmsbrewing.com.