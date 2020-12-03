California Wild Ales Opens Second Tasting Room in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO — California Wild Ales, San Diego’s Sour House, and the city’s only all-barrel-aged sour brewery, has announced it will open a second tasting room in Ocean Beach, Calif., located at 4896 Newport Ave. The brewery will take over the same location as Two Roots Tap Room and offer a regularly rotating tap list of wild ales on draft for both indoor and outdoor consumption (as restrictions apply). The tasting room features 16 taps, and the brewery expects to offer at least 10 different flavors of sour beer with surprises planned for the additional six taps.

The new tasting room in Ocean Beach is an expansion for the brewery and will be an extension of its existing Sorrento Valley, California brewery and tasting room. California Wild Ales will continue to brew their funky sour ales at the Sorrento Valley brewery and the tasting room will remain open. The OB tasting room is scheduled to open in the first half of 2021. Hours of operation are yet to be determined.

“It’s been a dream to open a tasting room in Ocean Beach because this is the place where Zack and I decided to create California Wild Ales,” said Bill DeWitt, co-owner of California Wild Ales. “Zack and I were residents at the time and I am still currently a long-time OB resident living here with my wife and two children. We love this close-knit and vibrant community and we think our style of funky wild ales will fit right in.”

Bill continued, “I am beyond thrilled to have a presence here and introduce the community to something different than your traditional IPA. It will be a place for people to gather, share and celebrate life in San Diego’s funkiest neighborhood.”

“Having an added location outside of our Sorrento Valley brewery will enable us to share our love for wild ales with even more of San Diego and beyond,” said Zack Brager, co-owner and founder of California Wild Ales. “As a former resident of Ocean Beach, I am extremely excited to be back in the neighborhood. I couldn’t ask for a better location for us to introduce our truly unique sour beer.”

The brewery’s new tasting room in Ocean Beach will offer a wide variety of beers on tap including some of its most popular such as Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Carlsbad Blueberry made with blueberries from The Flower Fields in Carlsbad, CA, Rosé made from grapes from Summer’s Vineyard in Escondido, and a number of peach beers including Peach Cobbler and Peach on Peach with either raspberry or pineapple. The brewery will also introduce new beers regularly on an ongoing basis.

The California Wild Ales brewery and tasting room in Sorrento Valley is located at 4202 Sorrento Valley Blvd., Ste. L and is open Wednesday and Thursday 12:00-3:00pm PST and Friday, Saturday and Sunday 12:00-5:00pm PST. Customers can visit: http://www.californiawildales.com or call (855) WILD-ALE or (855) 945-3253 to place orders in advance.

In addition, California Wild Ales can ship its beer to Alaska, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New York.

About California Wild Ales

California Wild Ales, San Diego Sour House, is San Diego’s only all barrel-aged sour brewery. It began creating fresh and funky sour beers in 2015 and opened its tasting room in 2018. Their sour beer is aged in American, French, and Hungarian oak barrels for a minimum of nine months. The brewery only uses fresh, seasonal produce from local San Diego farmers resulting in a refreshing, tart flavor profile and depth often associated with fine wine. The brewery uses mixed and wild fermentation methods using probiotic yeast and bacteria strains, which include Lactobacillus, Brettanomyces, and Pediococcus. For more information, visit: http://www.californiawildales.com