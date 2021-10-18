California-Based Girl Crush Brands Introduces Sunlit Agave Wine Cocktails

LOS ANGELES, CA – Girl Crush Brands, a certified 100% women-owned and operated company out of Southern California, announces the introduction of Sunlit Agave Wine Cocktails, premium ready-to-drink cocktails make with 100% Blue Agave, real lime juice and natural flavors.

New data shows that the wine cocktail space is one of the fastest growing areas in the industry, up 102% in dollar volume in March 2021 compared to the same time last year according to ACNielsen with the related flavored wine category up by 33%. Growth is being driven by an increase in consumer demand for new flavor profiles and enhanced drinking experiences.

Sunlit’s target consumers are modern day cocktail enthusiasts who are looking for new flavor profiles, enhanced drinking experiences and less boozy cocktail options. Lower ABV drinks are perfect for people who don’t want to give up on cocktails but who may want to take it a little easier. It’s a great option for people who want to be more mindful and healthy when it comes to drinking.

“Sunlit cocktails are made with agave wine, which is great from a consumer perspective because they deliver a smooth and refreshing drinking experience at 12% ABV compared to traditional tequila-based cocktails which can come in around 35% ABV,” said Corrie Hutchens, Founder of Sunlit. “Even though agave wine has a similar flavor profile as tequila, we like to refer to it as tequila’s less boozy cousin.”

As part of a new wave of female entrepreneurs in the wine and spirits industry, Sunlit’s founders created a company focused on producing ready-to-drink cocktails that appeal to a new cohort of cocktail-enthusiasts, many of whom also place a high priority on buying from brands rooted in social responsibility like Sunlit.

“We watched as the pandemic disproportionally impacted women including friends and former colleagues, and we knew had to play a role in terms of change which is why one of our core pillars is profit with purpose,” said Hutchens. “Through Sunlit and Girl Crush Brands, our goal is to promote the advancement of women in the alcohol space with the ultimate goal of helping to increase the amount of VC funding that goes toward women founded start-ups across all industries which is currently only at 2.3%.”

ABOUT SUNLIT

Launched in 2021, Sunlit serves up modern-day cocktails that are exceptionally tasty, refreshingly easy to sip and lighter in booziness. Sunlit is hand-crafted in California using 100% de Agave Wine, real fruit juice and premium ingredients, with recipes creation led by Christina Russo, a leading female mixologist in Los Angeles. Sunlit’s product portfolio includes four 750ml Ready-To-Serve and four 200ml Ready-To-Drink flavors- Traditional Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Sandia Margarita and Paloma. Because each serving is approximately equivalent to a glass of wine, Sunlit is the perfect line of cocktails for modern day drinking.

ABOUT GIRL CRUSH BRANDS

Girl Crush Brands is a 100% women-owned and operated company (certified WBENC) and was founded in 2020 during the height of COVID, a time when 1 in 4 women were forced to leave the workforce and the amount of VC funding put toward women-founded companies declined. The company is committed to creating brands that promote the advancement of women while helping to increase the amount of VC funding that goes toward women founded start-ups, which is currently only at 2.3%. Through Girl Crush Brands, the company hopes to empower, inspire and support women everywhere to unapologetically raise their glass and #ThirstForBetter.

For More Information:

https://www.drinksunlit.com