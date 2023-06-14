Caliente Pizza & Draft House Launches Dough Daddy Beer Company

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – From the beginning, Caliente Pizza & Draft House has had a strong presence in Pittsburgh’s craft beer community, and the award-winning chain is taking its footprint to the next level with the launch of its brewing company, Dough Daddy Beer. Caliente will be hosting Dough Daddy launch parties at all 7 of its locations on July 7th, and all customers’ first drafts will be on the house to toast to the launch.

Since its founding in 2012, Caliente has hosted more craft beer events than any other bar in the city and done collaborations with at least 12 breweries throughout the state and around the country. Contract brewing is a natural next step for the chain, and an opportunity to dive even deeper into its passion for sharing unique, locally crafted food and drinks with the community.

Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz has always recognized the interplay between beer and pizza. “Early on, I realized that craft beer and pizza go so well together, not just from a dining perspective, but because of the similarities between the two worlds,” said Bogacz. “Brewers are highly skilled at their craft and are known for using unique, high-quality ingredients in their brewing. Often, this starts as a passion project for them out of their homes. A lot of pizzerias start the same way, cooking in their home kitchens, doing something they love, with the best ingredients possible.”

Dough Daddy Beer will feature a versatile mix of seasonal beers, special releases and IPAs. Caliente Pizza & Draft House will release four brews to start, including:

Dough Daddy’s signature Hazy Dough Dazy IPA 5.9% abv: Buckle up for a wild and whimsical adventure with Dough Daddy Beer’s Hazy Dough Dazy! This brew is an amusement park in a glass, ready to thrill your taste buds! As you take the first whiff, tropical aromas whisk you away to a paradise of juicy pineapple, passion fruit, and mango. A mischievous marmalade made of sweet citrus fruits joins the party, while a hint of honeydew melon keeps you on your toes. Now, onto the main attraction—the flavor extravaganza! Each sip is a joyride through a fruity wonderland. Tangy lemon hop spice takes center stage, dancing with a touch of piney resin for a hoppy adventure. But wait, there’s more! The finish is a refreshing splash of citrus delight, with oranges and grapefruit shining bright. And just when you think it’s over, a surprise cameo from lychee steals the show, leaving you wanting an encore. So, grab a glass of Dough Daddy’s Hazy Dough Dazy and get ready for a whimsical journey like no other. This beer knows how to party, whisking you away to a tropical realm of fruity fun. Get ready to taste the joy!

Crust Crusher Double IPA 8% abv: Step right up, beer lovers, and get ready for a taste sensation with Dough Daddy Beer’s Hazy Crust Crusher double IPA! As you raise the glass, tropical and citrus aromas fill the air, like a sunny breeze on a tropical beach. Juicy papaya, tangy tangerine, and passionate passion fruit come together in harmony, dancing across your senses. But wait, there’s a surprise twist—notes of creamy banana, refreshing melon, and zesty lemon zest join the party, creating a delightful symphony of flavors. Now, onto the taste adventure—a bold, creamy, and inviting experience that calls for a sip. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster of flavor! Ripe mango and succulent pineapple take the lead, flooding your palate with a wave of richness. And just when you think you’ve reached the summit, a twist of delicate wet grass and a touch of resinous hop character add a playful surprise. But hold on tight, because the fun isn’t over! The finish is a fruit-filled finale, with the flavors taking center stage once again. A gentle bitterness joins the party, perfectly balanced by fresh hints of dry hops. It’s a grand finale that leaves you wanting more. This brew invites you into a world of creamy boldness, tropical delights, and a touch of hoppy enchantment. Get ready to embark on a flavor adventure that’ll have you exclaiming, “Crush it, baby!” at every sip.

Guava Grenade IPA 5.7% abv (a hazy guava IPA): Brace yourselves for a taste explosion with Dough Daddy Beer’s Guava Grenade Hazy IPA! This brew is not just a beer—it’s a compact flavor bomb that’ll have you shouting “Kaboom!” with excitement. As you lift the glass, a burst of vibrant aromas fills the air, like a firecracker igniting your senses. Fresh grapefruit, zesty lemon zest, and guava come together in a fruity chorus that dances in your nose. But hold on tight—subtle dank hops and fresh fruit add an unexpected twist, amping up the fun factor. Now, get ready for the flavor frenzy! Guava takes center stage, exploding on your palate with a tropical blast. But the fun doesn’t stop there—underneath the guava’s reign, you’ll discover a complex mix of sweet nectarines, mandarin oranges, and persimmons. It’s like a mini circus of flavors performing daring stunts on your taste buds! And just when you think the show is over, the grand finale arrives—the finish. A dank, resinous hop steals the spotlight, bursting with citrus flavor like fireworks in the night sky. It’s a dazzling sensation that lingers on your tongue, leaving you wanting an encore. Cheers to a flavor adventure that’s guaranteed to blow you away.

Mango Daddy 4.9% abv (a mango wheat beer): Are you ready for an adventure? This brew is a tropical escape ready to whisk you away on a sip-sized vacation. As you take a whiff, the aromas transport you to a sun-soaked paradise. Ripe mango, fresh hay, a hint of lemongrass, and a touch of white grape create an inviting symphony of aromas. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, subtle accents of wheat and honey add a delightful twist, making each sip a mini vacation for your taste buds. Now, let’s dive into the flavor journey. The yeast takes the stage, showcasing its playful side with hints of banana and spice. But the true stars of the show are the big tropical fruit notes, led by the luscious mango and passionate passion fruit. It’s like a miniature carnival of flavors, bringing a burst of paradise with every sip. And as the journey concludes, the finish surprises and delights. It’s semi-dry, offering the perfect balance of sweetness. Candied tropical fruits join the party, while a touch of white wine minerality adds a touch of elegance. The mouthfeel remains crisp and refreshing, leaving you with a sense of satisfaction. Cheers to a mini vacation in every sip!

ABOUT CALIENTE PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

Caliente Pizza & Draft House, founded in 2012, is an award-winning, locally owned and operated pizza restaurant known for their roster of gourmet pizzas and craft beers. With seven locations in the Pittsburgh area, as well as locations in Acrisure Stadium, PPG Paints Arena and PNC Park, Caliente is also known internationally as four-time World Pizza Champions and represents Pittsburgh on the World Pizza Champions Team. In 2019, Caliente’s Mee-Maw Pizza earned the title of Best Pizza in America, and in 2022, Caliente was named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The restaurant won its latest World Championship at the 2023 International Pizza Expo in the pizza triathlon category.

For More Information:

http://doughdaddybeer.com/