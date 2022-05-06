Calidad Debuts Line of Spiked, Sparkling Agua Frescas

LOS ANGELES, California – Calidad is proud to announce its first-ever brand extension, Calidad Agua Fresca, an innovative line of spiked and sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found all across Mexico. Calidad Agua Fresca (or “Calidad AF”) debuts as a variety 12-pack featuring three mouthwatering flavors, each highlighted by a one-two punch of crisp, all-natural fruit combinations.

To develop the perfect flavors, Calidad teamed up with a pair of certified flavorists hailing from Mexico City. Through a uniquely collaborative process helmed by co-founder Adrián González, three stand-out agua fresca fruit duos came together: Hibiscus-Watermelon, Guava-Pineapple and Prickly Pear-Pomegranate. Right off the bat, these variety packs will be available both on- and off-premise, with plans to roll out the most popular flavor in keg format later this year.

“Growing up in Mexico, agua frescas were a staple of daily life and the best way to cool down on a hot summer day. While working to identify the next big move for our brand, this classic Mexican beverage instantly came to mind,” shared Adrián González, Calidad Co-Founder. “With Calidad AF, the flavor opportunities were endless, and it all came back to creating delicious, approachable beverages for all to enjoy. After connecting with expert flavorists from Mexico City who understood the spirit of agua frescas – and taste testing MANY iterations of each flavor combo – we reached perfection in three cans. Much like our cerveza, our agua frescas feel like home to me and I’m so excited to share them with everyone.”

At just 100 calories per can, Calidad AF is made with real fruit and natural flavors, providing an authentic and compelling flavor that will hook consumers at first sip. At 5% ABV, the new beverages pack a nice punch without the overly sweet and artificial taste commonly found in seltzers. And in true Calidad fashion, its agua frescas are all housed in striking, eye-catchingly designed printed-gradient cans and a similarly striking box that is hard to miss.

“Calidad AF has been a dream since day one. When brainstorming these drinks, we knew we wanted to create a product like nothing seen before and that had the potential to disrupt the seltzer market; something fresh looking, uniquely positioned, and obviously, delicious, all the while staying authentic to the Calidad style,” said Josh Zad, Calidad CEO & Co-Founder. “So we tapped into bold, whimsical color combinations that complemented the flavor duos. We are honored to have had the opportunity to collaborate with flavorists who, through their unique histories and passion, brought our vision to life in ways we couldn’t have ever imagined.”

Calidad AF will first hit the market throughout California and Arizona, followed by Texas and Colorado later this year. The new variety 12-packs will also be available for nationwide shipping on shop.calidadbeer.com. For more retail information and to stay in-the-know, please visit www.calidadbeer.com and follow Calidad on Instagram at @calidad.

About Calidad

Calidad is a lifestyle beer brand co-founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Josh Zad and 5-time MLB All-Star Adrián “El Titán” González with a mission to thoughtfully reimagine traditional Mexican beverages through a California lens. Its inaugural product, Calidad Beer “Classic,” is a premium Mexican-style lager handcrafted with more high-quality ingredients and swagger than any leading cerveza on the scene. Offering a bright, light-bodied taste with notes of sweet corn and crisp citrus, Calidad has quickly become the beer of choice for both casual and expert beer drinkers alike. In just under three years, Calidad has made steady but significant moves with

distribution expansion across California, Colorado, Texas and Arizona. The brand has also secured coveted placements at iconic venues including Dodger Stadium, The Hollywood Bowl and Disney California Adventure; all a testament to its top-notch flavor and emphasis on authenticity. In 2021, Calidad launched a pair of michelada mixes; one a traditional, red mix and the other a tangy, brown mix that is a personal recipe of co-founder Adrián González, aptly named “El Titán Style.” In 2022, Calidad debuted its first major brand extension, Calidad Agua Fresca; an innovative line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found all across Mexico, diving deeper into the Mexican-American connection that defined the company from inception.

For More Information

https://calidadbeer.com