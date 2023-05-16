Calidad Beer Launches Calidad Light

Calidad Beer’s Latest Brand Extension for the Health-Conscious Drinker

LOS ANGELES – Calidad Beer is excited to announce the launch of its latest product innovation, Calidad Light: a new, light Mexican cerveza that is low in calories and carbs and full of the same great flavor you come to expect from Calidad. With a crisp, refreshing finish, Calidad Light is the perfect beer for living an active, balanced lifestyle by giving beer lovers an option they won’t see as a sacrifice.

“At Calidad, we believe that a healthy lifestyle and quality cerveza can go hand in hand. And as people are becoming more calorie-conscious, we at Calidad decided to develop a product that embraced this trend,” shared Josh Zad, Calidad Co-Founder. “Enter Calidad Light, the first and best choice for anyone who wants to enjoy a delicious, light cerveza without sacrificing on taste or quality. With its crisp flavor and low calorie count, we want to show you Calidad – in a new light.”

As the newest offering in the light lager segment, Calidad Light comes in at just 4% ABV, 96 calories and 2.8g carbohydrates, offering a smooth, easy drinking experience that will never weigh you down. Calidad Light is also gluten-reduced, making it a great option for those with gluten sensitivities.

“As a former professional athlete, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a huge part of who I am. I am passionate about fitness and mindful of what I put in my body,” shared Adrián González, Calidad Co-Founder. “With Calidad Light, I wanted to create a product that not only complements my active lifestyle, but also preserves the authentic taste found in our classic Mexican-style lager. Once you taste Calidad Light, you’ll know we hit the nail on the head. It’s an absolute game changer and we can’t wait for the world to try it.”

Calidad Light 6- and 12-packs are now available at select retailers and on draft at bars and restaurants throughout California, Arizona, and Colorado. The new SKU is also available for nationwide shipping on shop.calidadbeer.com. Buy today and enjoy quality, not calories.

For more information, visit www.calidadbeer.com and follow Calidad on Instagram at @calidad.

About Calidad

Calidad is a lifestyle beer brand co-founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Josh Zad and 5-time MLB All-Star Adrián “El Titán” González with a mission to thoughtfully reimagine traditional Mexican beverages through a California lens. Its inaugural product, Calidad Beer “Classic,” is a premium Mexican-style lager with a bright, light-bodied taste and notes of sweet corn and crisp citrus. Since its launch, the brand has made steady but significant moves with distribution expansion across California, Colorado, Texas and Arizona. Calidad also secured placements at iconic venues including Dodger Stadium, The Hollywood Bowl and Disney California Adventure; a testament to its top-notch flavor and emphasis on authenticity. In 2022, the brand debuted Calidad Agua Fresca; a line of spiked, sparkling seltzers inspired by the traditional namesake beverage found all across Mexico, diving deeper into the Mexican-American connection that defined the company from inception. Rounding out its portfolio, Calidad most recently released a light version of its Mexican-style lager, tapping into the ever growing community of health-conscious drinkers. To learn more about Calidad, visit www.calidadbeer.com and follow @calidad on Instagram.