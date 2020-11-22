Calidad Beer Expands Distribution To Colorado

LOS ANGELES – Calidad Beer today announced the brand’s debut throughout the state of Colorado via a strategic distribution partnership with Elite Brands of Colorado. This expansion marks Calidad’s first-ever venture beyond its home state of California, setting the stage for an aggressive national expansion strategy in 2021.

Since the brand’s launch in spring 2019, Calidad has taken the beer industry by storm, quickly expanding its single SKU Mexican-style lager across California and securing partnerships with more than 1,500 on- and off-premise accounts along the way. Available at iconic venues ranging from Disneyland to Dodger Stadium, and at major retail chains from Whole Foods to Kroger, Calidad recently transitioned the majority of its brewing operations beyond Santa Barbara to a new best-in-class facility in Denver that secures the added capacity required for aggressive expansion.

“Southern California is both the home and the soul of Calidad, and we have been very deliberate in planning our eventual expansion outside of the state, waiting until the opportunity felt absolutely right. With Calidad’s production now taking place in the heart of Colorado, we found ourselves in a tremendous position to make a natural, seamless introduction into this booming market,” shared Josh Zad, Founder & CEO of Calidad Beer. “After connecting with the experts at Elite Brands and sharing our vision for Calidad, we feel energized and ready to debut our liquid gold to the good people of Colorado. With Elite’s proven track record of successfully launching emerging brands, coupled with their strong market knowledge and long-standing industry relationships, we couldn’t be in better hands!”

With a focus on key markets including Denver, Colorado Springs, and Boulder—plus resort towns like Aspen and Vail—Calidad is eyeing Colorado to also serve as a test market for upcoming product innovations. Come spring 2021, Colorado consumers will have first access to Calidad’s new line of michelada mixes currently in development with investor and MLB star Adrián González.

Calidad Beer 6-packs will officially hit Colorado retailers on December 1, rolling out across the state over the next few weeks. For more retail information and to stay in the know, please visit www.calidadbeer.com and follow Calidad on Instagram at @calidad.

About Calidad Beer

Calidad is a lifestyle beer brand in the surging Mexican beer category and crafted to quench consumers’ desires to reconnect emotionally with basic, everyday beverages. Entrepreneur Josh Zad was inspired to create Calidad after identifying a trend towards lighter, more drinkable varietals like Mexican-style lagers as opposed to the hop-heavy ales and IPAs which have defined the craft beer boom in recent years. To bring his vision to life, Zad tinkered until he crafted Calidad Beer “Classic,” a perfect no-frills beer that is crisp, sessionable, and approachable. Rounding out the brand with eye-catching package design, an emphasis on consumer experience and a touch of nostalgia, Calidad has become the go-to Mexican-style cerveza for both casual and expert beer drinkers alike. To learn more, visit www.calidadbeer.com and follow @calidad on Instagram.

About Elite Brands of Colorado

Elite Brands of Colorado launched in 2003 with just two employees. All these years later, our fermentation process has produced a team of 90 employees who consider it an honor to represent the finest makers of beer, wine, and spirits to the good folks of Colorado. Our educated and driven sales staff reside in the Colorado communities we serve. Not just any beverage makes it into Elite’s portfolio. A lot of tasting and talking goes into evaluating potential brands for quality, sales, and mutual growth potential. From our internal tasting room to campsites and trailheads, we have to love it before our Colorado friends can drink it. Learn more at www.elite-brands.com.