BuzzBallz Canned Cocktails Ends 2019 By Reaching Million Case-Year Milestone

CARROLLTON, Texas — In 2019, BuzzBallz, LLC, made company history by selling more than 1 million cases of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails in a one-year span.

RTD cocktails are a growing trend and BuzzBallz has been at the head of the pack, offering portable drinks that pack a powerful punch. These cocktails are 15 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) and made with all-natural juices and creams, providing the craft cocktail taste on the go.

At the core of BuzzBallz’s growing popularity is a loyal customer base who spread the word about the convenience and elevated flavors.

“I believe customer awareness and demand are at the core of our expansion, as well as chain retail exposure,” said Merrilee Kick, CEO and founder of BuzzBallz.

To reach this milestone is monumental, an accomplishment that the company has been working toward since its inception.

In 2009, Kick left her career as a high school teacher to learn about the alcohol manufacturing process. Today, Kick is the only female owner of a combined distillery and winery in the United States, operating the business with a team of more than 100 men and women in Carrollton, Texas. What was once a small, family-owned-and-operated business has grown to a midsized, alcohol manufacturer, managing distribution across the US and internationally.

Her strides in business and tenacity have garnered her and the company local and national “buzz.” In February, Kick was selected as a top 10 finalist for the National Women Business Owner of the Year Award by the National Association of Women Business Owners. BuzzBallz was also ranked the 60th fastest growing company in the North Texas region by the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and is nominated for an Innovation Award by D CEO magazine.

About BuzzBallz/Southern Champion

Southern Champion is a women-owned Texas distillery and winery founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. In less than a decade, Southern Champion has already greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. Southern Champion is one of the only family and woman-owned distilleries in the USA with distribution in 47 states and abroad. The company maintains a friendly and fun atmosphere as they create high quality, exceptional beverage products, as well as small batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/.