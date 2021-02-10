Buskey Cider Releases Spring Seasonal, Peach Tea Cider

Richmond, Va. — Buskey Cider, located in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood of Richmond, Virginia released its spring seasonal cider, Peach Tea Cider.

The cider was crafted with loose leaf peach tea blend crafted by Richmond’s CaryTown Teas which includes white tea and peach blossoms. The cider is available on draft and in 16 oz. cans in their tasting room, and through distribution to restaurants and grocery stores, and direct delivery around the state.

“Here at Buskey we really hang our hat on the Peach Tea Cider every spring and also in supporting other local businesses like Carytown Teas, our partner in this collaboration. Pumped to bring this cider back for the fourth year in a row, and looking forward to better times ahead.” said Will Correll, founder of Buskey Cider.

Buskey Cider is made with 100 percent Virginia apples and has no added sugar. Correll opened Buskey Cider with his wife at the age of 26 in April 2016 in Scott’s Addition, described as Richmond’s booziest craft beverage neighborhood. Like all of their can labels, the Peach Tea Cider label was designed in house by co-owner, Elle Correll.

Buskey Peach Tea Cider is distributed throughout Virginia through Premium Distributors of Virginia, Chesbay Distributing, Blue Ridge Beverage, and Wendell Distributing. It is also available via delivery in Richmond, Hampton Roads, and NOVA through their website.

For more information: https://www.buskeycider.com/blogs/news/buskey-cider-releases-spring-seasonal-peach-tea-cider

