Buskey Cider Releases Gin Barrel Aged Cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider today is releasing Buskey Gin Barrel Aged Cider. It will be available on draft and in 500 ml bottles in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads.

Aged in gin barrels for 11 months and made with Virginia Ashmead’s Kernel and Gold Rush apples, this complex cider was crafted with juniper berries, bitter orange peel, bergamot, earl grey, cardamom, peppercorns, and green tea.

“While the gin barrels imparted wonderful flavor, we saw it as an opportunity to use botanicals and let some philosophy play out in a recipe,” said Andrew Coffin, Director of Operations, Buskey. “Choosing ingredients to represent the four seasons was an idea influenced by Japanese Gins to provide balance to our finished cider.”

The range of ingredients are indicative of Buskey’s ongoing commitment to honor the apple while pushing the boundaries of flavor profiles, oftentimes inspired by international ingredients and tastes that husband and wife co-owners Will and Elle Correll have been fortunate to experience in their personal travels.

Buskey’s original location is in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition, in Richmond, the city that will serve as host for the national CiderCon conference in February, 2022.

“A big part of being in this neighborhood is balancing creativity with what your regulars expect and really like,” said Elle Correll, co-owner, Buskey Cider. “We have a lot of fun building out these recipes to challenge traditional notions of what hard cider can achieve.”

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for. #GetBuskey and learn more at www.buskeycider.com.