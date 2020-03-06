Buskey Cider Releases First Rum Barrel Aged Cider, Tropical RUMble Cider, for Scott’s Addition Collab Crawl

RICHMOND, VA. — Buskey Cider is releasing their first rum barrel aged cider, crafted with dragonfruit, kiwi, and, of course, tropical vibes.

This cider was made in collaboration with Courthouse Creek Cider for the 2020 Scott’s Addition Beverage District Collaboration Crawl in the craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, which includes 12 alcohol producers. Each producer has been paired up to collaborate and release them during the crawl.

The 2020 SABD Collaboration Crawl will take place on Saturday, March 7th noon-10pm in Scott’s Addition, featuring Buskey Cider, Courthouse Creek Cider, Ardent Craft Ales, Isley Brewing, Black Heath Meadery, Reservoir Distillery, Vasen Brewing Company, Starr Hill Brewery, Strangeways – Scott’s Addition, Bingo Beer Co., Väsen Brewing Company, and Three Notch’d RVA Collab House.

Buskey Tropical RUMble Cider will be available at Buskey Cider starting Saturday, March 7th at Buskey Cider, 2910 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230.

For more information, visit http://www.buskeycider.com.