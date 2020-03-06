Buskey Cider Releases First Rum Barrel Aged Cider, Tropical RUMble Cider, for Scott’s Addition Collab Crawl

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

RICHMOND, VA. — Buskey Cider is releasing their first rum barrel aged cider, crafted with dragonfruit, kiwi, and, of course, tropical vibes.

This cider was made in collaboration with Courthouse Creek Cider for the 2020 Scott’s Addition Beverage District Collaboration Crawl in the craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, which includes 12 alcohol producers. Each producer has been paired up to collaborate and release them during the crawl.

The 2020 SABD Collaboration Crawl will take place on Saturday, March 7th noon-10pm in Scott’s Addition, featuring Buskey Cider, Courthouse Creek Cider, Ardent Craft Ales, Isley Brewing, Black Heath Meadery, Reservoir Distillery, Vasen Brewing Company, Starr Hill Brewery, Strangeways – Scott’s Addition, Bingo Beer Co., Väsen Brewing Company, and Three Notch’d RVA Collab House.

Buskey Tropical RUMble Cider will be available at Buskey Cider starting Saturday, March 7th at Buskey Cider, 2910 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230.

For more information, visit http://www.buskeycider.com.

 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.