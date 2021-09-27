Buskey Cider Releases Blackberry Juniper Cider to Kick Off Fall Lineup

RICHMOND, Va. – Buskey Cider is releasing Buskey Blackberry Juniper Cider. It will be available on draft and in 16 oz. cans in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads.

Rich and refreshing, this semi-sweet cider features an abundance of blackberries with a hint of evergreen from juniper berries. It pours a vibrant red from the addition of the blackberries.

“This cider is jam packed with blackberries and has notes of piney juniper berries to kick off your fall,” says Elle Correll, co-owner of Buskey Cider. “Last year this cider was highly sought after and sold out quickly in the market, so we expect it to be a huge hit again this year!”

Blackberry Juniper kicks off a series of fall seasonal ciders that will be available every other Friday, a cadence that Buskey has maintained for new cider releases since earlier this year.

“While we think of it as being our first fall-flavored cider, we also think of this as a bit of a transition cider from season to season,” continued Elle Correll. “Blackberries primarily blossom during the summer but are still available in the early weeks of fall. And the juniper berries might make some people think of winter with their piney flavors, but they’re also primarily foraged in summer and fall.”

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% Fresh Pressed Virginia apples Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. Enjoy celebrating the city of Richmond and the state of Virginia that has been a large part of what Buskey stands for.

For More Information:

https://www.buskeycider.com