Buskey Cider Launches Delivery Service

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

RICHMOND, Va.– Buskey Cider, located in Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, has announced that they’re launching a delivery service to continue bringing their cider to the people in and surrounding Richmond. Launched on Shopify, this concept is a way for their fans to support them during this time of crisis by continuing the flow of the cider via the off premise game.

“These are crazy times, and in this moment we have an opportunity not only to keep our team working but also to continue serving our ciders to customers even if we have to do it in a different way. We’re all going to get through this together,” said Will Correll, Founder and CEO of Buskey Cider. “This is what craft beverages and small local businesses are all about.”

Buskey will be delivering other local products in an effort to save more jobs in their community. It’s an ever growing list, but to start, Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix and Lamplighter Coffee will be available for delivery or pickup on their site.

You can purchase cider via the Buskey Cider Shopify Channel at www.buskeycider.myshopify.com, which is available via delivery or pick up now or at a later date. In addition to delivery services, Buskey Cider is open to sell to go product only Monday-Friday 3-7 and Saturday & Sunday 12-7. Buskey Cider on the Bay, located in Cape Charles, Virginia, has suspended sales in the tasting room until after the pandemic ends.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.