Buskey Cider Launches Delivery Service

RICHMOND, Va.– Buskey Cider, located in Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, has announced that they’re launching a delivery service to continue bringing their cider to the people in and surrounding Richmond. Launched on Shopify, this concept is a way for their fans to support them during this time of crisis by continuing the flow of the cider via the off premise game.

“These are crazy times, and in this moment we have an opportunity not only to keep our team working but also to continue serving our ciders to customers even if we have to do it in a different way. We’re all going to get through this together,” said Will Correll, Founder and CEO of Buskey Cider. “This is what craft beverages and small local businesses are all about.”

Buskey will be delivering other local products in an effort to save more jobs in their community. It’s an ever growing list, but to start, Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix and Lamplighter Coffee will be available for delivery or pickup on their site.

You can purchase cider via the Buskey Cider Shopify Channel at www.buskeycider.myshopify.com, which is available via delivery or pick up now or at a later date. In addition to delivery services, Buskey Cider is open to sell to go product only Monday-Friday 3-7 and Saturday & Sunday 12-7. Buskey Cider on the Bay, located in Cape Charles, Virginia, has suspended sales in the tasting room until after the pandemic ends.