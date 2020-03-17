Buskey Cider Creates Kings Dominion Branded Cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Introducing, Buskey Kings Cider, a Kings Dominion branded hard cider offering from the popular Richmond cidery, Buskey Cider.

Buskey Kings Cider is a semi-sweet, classic cider which blends crushed, 100% fresh pressed apples from Virginia and was fermented locally in downtown Richmond. Buskey Cider was founded by Will Correll and opened in Scott’s Addition in April 2016. The label for the Buskey Kings Cider can was designed by Buskey Cider’s co-owner, Elle Correll bringing in the excitement that the Kings Dominion rides provide to its patrons.

Buskey Kings Cider will be available at Kings Dominion starting on April 4.

For More Information: buskeycider.com

