Buskey Cider to Release Zest In Class Cider for International Women’s Day

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond’s, Buskey Cider and the awesome women from their hometown distributor, Premium Distributors of Virginia, collaborated on a unique cider to celebrate International Women’s Day the weekend of March 8th. Presenting: Buskey Zest In Class Cider. Crafted with 100% Virginia apples, passion fruit, lemon and orange zest, and fresh fuschia blooms. And as always, no added sugar.

“Every day at Buskey is empowering for me, so bringing together a bunch of badass women from our industry for a single project really created community and showcased how important women are in the craft alcohol movement.” said Buskey Cider co-owner, Elle Correll after working with her team and 13 women from Buskey’s hometown distributor.

Inspired by International Women’s Day, this woman-driven production day was initiated by Reyes Holding Company to support their female employees and their local producers all throughout the country.

Buskey Zest In Class Cider will be released on draft on Friday, March 6th in the Buskey Cider tasting room at 2910 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230 and in limited distribution in Richmond.

For More Information: facebook.com/events/201282264288096/