Buskey Cider to Release Zest In Class Cider for International Women’s Day

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

RICHMOND, Va.– Richmond’s, Buskey Cider and the awesome women from their hometown distributor, Premium Distributors of Virginia, collaborated on a unique cider to celebrate International Women’s Day the weekend of March 8th. Presenting: Buskey Zest In Class Cider. Crafted with 100% Virginia apples, passion fruit, lemon and orange zest, and fresh fuschia blooms. And as always, no added sugar.

“Every day at Buskey is empowering for me, so bringing together a bunch of badass women from our industry for a single project really created community and showcased how important women are in the craft alcohol movement.” said Buskey Cider co-owner, Elle Correll after working with her team and 13 women from Buskey’s hometown distributor.

Inspired by International Women’s Day, this woman-driven production day was initiated by Reyes Holding Company to support their female employees and their local producers all throughout the country.

Buskey Zest In Class Cider will be released on draft on Friday, March 6th in the Buskey Cider tasting room at 2910 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, Virginia 23230 and in limited distribution in Richmond.

For More Information: facebook.com/events/201282264288096/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)
Brew Talks San Antonio 2020 (CBC)

San Antonio, TX ● April 21, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.