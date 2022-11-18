Buskey Announces Historic Hewe’s Crab Apple Single Varietal Bottle Launch

RICHMOND, Va. — Buskey Cider is releasing their Hewe’s Crab Apple Cider this Friday, November 18th in 500ml bottles. Made with 100% Virginia grown Hewe’s crab apples, this cider boasts floral notes, evoking grapefruit peel, pear, and strawberry. Fermented to completely dry and aged on its lees for six months.

“This cider is definitely something special. If you know me, you know I like history almost as much as I like apples, so this one is right down my alley!” says Will Correll, founder of Buskey Cider. “The Hewe’s Crab is an heirloom apple that our founding fathers used to craft cider back in Colonial times, it’s exciting to bring such a historic apple to our customers. Virginia is an incredible apple state, and through this new single varietal project, friends and family are going to enjoy exploring the world of cider with us this holiday season.”

Each bottle has a collectable bottle cap that was designed specifically for this batch of cider by Buskey co-owner, Elle Correll.

Buskey Hewe’s Crab Apple Cider will be available on draft and in 500ml bottles in the Richmond and Cape Charles tasting rooms and for home delivery in Richmond and surrounding suburbs, NoVA, and Hampton Roads through the Buskey website. Bottles will also be available in packs of 3 through out of state shipping to 40+ states. Follow Buskey Cider for updates on social media: @buskeycider on Instagram, https://www.facebook.com/BuskeyCider on Facebook.

About Buskey Cider

Buskey Cider opened in April 2016 in the popular craft beverage neighborhood of Scott’s Addition in Richmond, Virginia, and has since expanded into their second outpost ‘Buskey Cider on the Bay’ located in scenic Cape Charles. Made from 100% fresh pressed Virginia apples, Buskey focuses on semi-sweet and drier ciders with a wide range of creative infusions and barrel products. Buskey is one of most innovative cideries in the country but is also loved for its classic refreshing apple only ciders. #GetBuskey and learn more at www.buskeycider.com.

