Busch Family Brewing and Distilling Announce Two New Brews

ST. LOUIS, Missouri – Attention beer fans! The much anticipated launch of two new beers created by an heir of the Busch Family legacy is here. Busch Family Brewing & Distilling Company is proud to announce that Adolphus German Style Pilsner and Gussie Bavarian Lager are now available at select pubs and restaurants in the St. Louis area.

Adolphus Pilsner is crafted with a keen eye on the traditional German technique of decoction. Decoction is when a portion of the mash is pulled off, boiled in another vessel, and then mixed back into the mash. This process accentuates the pilsner malt character. Rather than the water cracker characteristic it typically lends to a beer, it takes on more of a bread crust aspect in addition to darkening the wort and final beer. Adolphus Pilsner is made with German noble hops which lend a gentle floral, woodsy character. A lager yeast that accentuates the malt sweetness is used and the beer is allowed to clarify naturally over time.

Gussie Bavarian is a clean and smooth lager. It boasts a balance between the deep malt flavors and the hop bitterness. Hop character is restrained herbal, spicy, floral notes. This tasty brew pairs well with foods where it can cut through spice heat or fat (i.e. hamburger, cheese). It’s an ideal accompaniment for cheese dishes, especially ones with Colby. It works well as a counter to acidic foods.

“My family and I are carrying on the tradition of brewing some of the finest beers in the country,” says Billy Busch, owner and founder, along with his family, of Busch Family Brewing and Distilling. “As you may have guessed, Adolphus Pilsner is in honor of my great grandfather, and Gussie Pilsner is an homage to my dad.” He continues, “we’re excited about the future and are eager to introduce more brands.”

Beer lovers can now enjoy the inaugural brews at the following eateries and pubs, with more locations being added daily.

Café Telegraph

Hessler’s Pub & Grill

Sam’s Steakhouse

Tompkins Riverside

Café Napoli

Culpepper’s

Mike Duffy’s Pub and Grill (Richmond Heights)

Sportsman’s Park

Tucker’s Place (Soulard and West)BeerSauce Shops (Creve Coeur & Sunset Hills) Craft Eats and Drinks

Busch is currently partnering with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company to brew the new offerings. Josh Hearst, the head brewer of Busch Family Brewing & Distilling, oversees production.

For More Information:

https://www.buschfamilybrewinganddistilling.com/