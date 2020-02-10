Buoy Beer Company Releases Love, Lost at Sea 2020 Barrel-Aged Barleywine

ASTORIA, Ore. — Buoy Beer Company will release the fourth edition of their River Barrel Small Batch Series and third vintage of their Love, Lost at Sea barrel-aged barleywine on February 14th. Love, Lost at Sea 2020 is an American barleywine aged in Mile High Spirits bourbon barrels for 12 months. This is the third release of Love, Lost at Sea and continues a line-up of limited-release, barrel-aged beers bottled in 500ml refillable bottles.

“The rhythm of a production facility can be pretty fast-paced,” says Jessyka Dart-Mclean, Marketing Manager. “Having the time to produce barrel-aged beers creates a counterbalance and an opportunity for the brewers to explore the relationship between beer and vessel.”

Love, Lost at Sea 2020 has a piquant and distinctive malt profile achieved with a dense grist of British pale, British Crystal, Chocolate, and special roast malts. Its smooth, warming, toasted sweet flavors are balanced with a healthy dose of Oregon hops. This strong, complex, but harmonious mahogany-colored ale shines a light on the tangle of love gone adrift.

“Barleywine is such a wonderfully unique and underrated style of beer, where a delicate balance is key, and a bottle is meant to be shared with friends… or keep it all to yourself!” adds Christopher Reyne, Beer Ambassador & Barleywine lover. The label artwork for Love, Lost at Sea was created by Luke Holland, a Portland tattoo artist and aspiring wizard that loves all aspects of traditional style tattooing. When he’s not conjuring up fantasy tattoos, he can usually be found skating around town, head-banging at local shows, or drawing up spells at coffee shops.

“Hey there fellow beer and life lovers. I hope you enjoy this special brew from our friendly potion masters at Buoy Beer Company,” says Luke Holland. Luke invites all to come by Lombard Street Tattoo where he sets up shop anytime. “Let’s be friends and always ‘respect the magic,'” he says.

Buoy Beer Company will continue to feature tattoo artists on the labels of its Love Lost at Sea series as it continues. Buoy Beer Company will celebrate the third year of Love, Lost at Sea with two pairing dinners featuring tastings of all three vintages. On February 13th, join founding brewer Dan Hamilton and coastal ambassador Kevin Lee at the brewery for a four-course meal and brewery tour. On February 21st, Swank Restaurant (Portland) will create an incredible beer-highlighting menu that offers bright flavors of the PNW, rich offerings of the local waters, and a main course meant to bring the group together as a family. Love, Lost at Sea 2020 will be available in refillable 500ml bottles distributed in Oregon & Washington. The release date is Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14th) at the brewery, Feb. 14th at Beermongers in SE Portland, Feb 26th at The Bier Stein in Eugene, and March 12th at Beer Junction in Seattle.

About Buoy Beer Company

Astoria, OR overlooks the meeting of one of the West’s most relentless rivers and the wilderness of an entire ocean – and it’s here that Buoy Beer Company brews its beer. With balance always a priority, we focus on traditional lagers and NW ales to savor after a hard day’s work and to share with friends.