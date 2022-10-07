Buoy Beer Company Adds 2 New Year-Round Cans, Including New Style and Package Format

ASTORIA, Oregon – After many years of requests and pleas, Buoy Beer Company is happy to announce that its Helles Lager will now be packaged year-round in 16oz cans. This makes it the first year-round 4pk in the company’s can lineup.

Helles was originally released every Spring in 12oz cans, however, a constant demand for this go-to comfort beer made it an easy decision for Buoy to increase its availability.

“For the crew here, the wait is over for 4 more ounces of this delicious golden lager to be enjoyed anytime, all the time,” says Matt Jones, head brewer.

Uncomplicated and unforgettable, Buoy Helles Lager is the epitome of a brewer’s restraint. Artful touch coaxes subtle body from the palest, softest celebration of German Pils Malt. Delicate, refined, simple: Helles is just so, and just enough. A style born on March 21, 1894 in Munich and reborn over a century later in Astoria, with nothing lost in translation.

“An authentic Helles is a masterclass in subtle drinkability while also being a full-bodied and satisfying beer,” says Dan Hamilton, founding brewer and recipe originator. “Featuring the soft, rounded showcasing of the finest Pils malt, a can or two of Helles can balance a beer drinkers’ tastebuds freighted with flavorful extremes.”

On the other side of the beer style spectrum, Buoy Beer will release a new beer, Double IPA, packaged in a 19.2oz single-serve can.

“Our Double IPA is smooth-drinking,” says Jones. “It nods to classic Northwest IPAs with piney and spicy hops like Centennial and Chinook but allows room for the citrus and pineapple of Idaho 7 to show up.”

Double the Buoy, double the fun, Buoy Double IPA is big, balanced, and memorable with punchy grapefruit and ripe, zesty citrus, and rounded out with aromatics of floral and pine. This IPA, brewed above the shifting sandbars, tidal rips, and unpredictable weather of the mighty Columbia, is the perfect balance of subtle and bold.

This news comes at a complicated but exciting time for Buoy Beer Company. Now four months after the partial collapse of the northwest side of their original building, work has begun to stabilize the south side wall to reopen the Riverwalk in front of the building. While still awaiting word from the team on how to proceed after that, Buoy Beer is very hopeful to rehabilitate their iconic building.

Helles Lager 16oz 4pks and Double IPA 19.2oz singles can be found at stores throughout Oregon, Washington, and Idaho. They are also available at their temporary pub location at the Astoria Food Hub, 1152 Marine Dr, Astoria Oregon.

About Buoy Beer Company

Astoria, OR overlooks the meeting of one of the West’s most relentless rivers and the wilderness of an entire ocean – and it’s here that Buoy Beer Company brews its beer. With balance always a priority, we focus on traditional lagers and NW ales to savor and share with friends after a hard day’s work.

