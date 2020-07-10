Buffalo Creek Brewing to Produce New Beer in Support of YouthBuild Lake County

LONG GROVE, Ill. – Buffalo Creek Brewing is releasing a new specialty beer called North Star with proceeds benefiting YouthBuild Lake County. The German-style Altbier will be available on draft at the brewery in historic downtown Long Grove (a suburb of Chicago) beginning July 24th. $1 from every pint sold will go to YouthBuild Lake County, a local non-profit organization, in support of their vision to see self-sufficient young adults thriving and improving their communities.

“Buffalo Creek Brewing stands in solidarity with organizations such as YouthBuild who support peaceful opposition to discrimination and injustice,” said Buffalo Creek Brewing owner/brewmaster Mike Marr, who in response to the Black Lives Matter movement felt it was important to do something rather than simply stating something. “As such, we identified YouthBuild Lake County as an organization we are proud to collaborate with as their objective of rooting out the inequalities caused by racism and discrimination by empowering the young leaders of tomorrow is truly inspirational.”

Mike, a homebrewer who turned his professional beer-making dreams into a reality three years ago with the launch of Buffalo Creek Brewing, hopes the money he raises for YouthBuild Lake County programming will help other young dreamers transform their lives too. YouthBuild’s mission is to provide underserved young adults with the education, training and life skills necessary to become gainfully employed and build a better future. The YBLC programs provide opportunities for young people to obtain their high school diploma, receive industry recognized credentials, develop career readiness skills, gain hands-on work experience, and move into careers or college and vocational schools.

The Buffalo Creek Brewing team named their new product North Star after the book, YouthBuild’s North Star by co-founder John Bell, who wrote “At it’s core, YouthBuild’s founding and guiding “North Star” is to be a part of a broad social justice movement aimed at eliminating poverty and creating a ‘beloved community’.” The German Altbier style is described by Mike as being malt forward with a long but smooth, bitter finish. It has a balanced copper color that is translucent when held up to light. Customers of Buffalo Creek Brewing can enjoy North Star any day of the week inside the authentic German-themed taproom or outside on its expansive grounds newly remodeled to provide for better social distancing and guest comforts. Buffalo Creek Brewing proudly welcomes some of the area’s most popular food truck kitchens and musicians outside weekly (schedule posted at http://buffalocreekbrewing.com/events) – “perfect opportunities to pair up a cold North Star or two and give a little to a good cause.”

Where: Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, IL 60047

Contact: www.buffalocreekbrewing.com / phone (847) 821-6140 / email: info@buffalocreekbrewing.com

About Buffalo Creek Brewing

Buffalo Creek Brewing is Lake County’s only destination brewery located in the heart of downtown Long Grove (about 30 miles NW of Chicago). What makes the brewery a destination? It’s not in a warehouse or an old rundown building, but instead settled in a transformed art studio in the middle of a historic village. The state-of-the-art brewing facility features Bavarian-style beer and themed taproom, biergarten patio, private event room, brew masters lounge and scenic lawns spacious enough for gaming and social distancing.

About YouthBuild Lake County

YouthBuild Lake County (YBLC) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization located in North Chicago, IL. YBLC operates under YouthBuild USA, which has been established for over 40 years and constitutes over 230 programs nationwide. Since 2004, YBLC has served over 800 youth in the Lake County area. Today, YBLC serves over 75 young people each year, and provides follow up assistance to hundreds of alumni. If you would like to support their mission in serving underprivileged young adults in the community, please visit yblc.org to make a donation or volunteer your time. https://youthbuildlakecounty.org/.