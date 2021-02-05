Buffalo Breweries Collaborate to Support Local Restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Four Western New York breweries, and their distribution partner, have joined forces to produce a special four-pack of beer to raise funds for the Western New York restaurant community. Proceeds from the sale of this beer will be donated to Revive WNY Restaurants, a not-for-profit that was created to support the local restaurant community.

42 North Brewing, Community Beer Works, Hamburg Brewing, and Resurgence Brewing each produced a special beer for this collaboration. The beers were then canned and shipped to Try-It Distributing to pack and create a one-of-a-kind four-pack of beer. Each brewery created a distinct style of beer to appeal to every beer drinker’s palate.

The Western New York restaurant community, like many nationwide, has been hardest hit during the pandemic. In the last three months alone, the Buffalo Niagara region has lost over 6,000 jobs, with the majority being in the restaurant industry. According to 42 North Founder, John Cimperman, “Local bars and restaurants are the lifeblood of our

business. Without their support, the local craft beer scene would not be where it is today. Now, it’s our turn to do everything we can to support them.”

The Revive WNY Restaurant not-for-profit was founded by Buffalo restaurateur, Paul Santora. The not-for-profit’s mission is to provide financial support and marketing resources to local independent restaurants. Paul Santora states, “Restaurants are not only important for our local economy, but they are a fabric of our local culture and community. We want to help the restaurant owners that have put their heart and soul into their business.”

In addition to the contribution of Try-It and the participating breweries, TLF Graphics of Rochester donated the production of the beer labels to support the cause. The beer labels highlight the local restaurant scene and feature prominent restaurant corridors throughout Buffalo.

The Revive WNY Restaurants mixed 4-packs features the following beers:

42 North: Hazy IPA Featuring tons of Citra, Cashmere and Chinook Hops with Pale Malt and oats for low bitterness, strong fruit notes, and a nice haziness.

Hamburg Brewing Company: Fruited Sour Ale made with strawberry, raspberry and milk sugar.

Community Beer Works: A classic Oatmeal Stout brewed with heaps of oats and layered with roasted and chocolate malts that wrap your mouth in a smooth embrace!

Resurgence Brewing Company: This Amber Lager is a blueberry pancake in a can. The sweetness from blueberries and maple syrup balances the bread and light toasted notes from the lager.

The Revive WNY Restaurants four-packs will be available at craft beer retailers throughout Western New York. Additionally, each participating brewery will have four-packs available for purchase. For more information or to make a donation to Revive WNY Restaurants, see www.revivewnyrestaurants.org