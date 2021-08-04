Bud Light Seltzer Retro Variety Pack Added to Year-Round Lineup, Claims 3.5% Share of Segment

New York, NY – The good vibes of Summer are here to stay, as Bud Light Seltzer announces its Retro Summer variety pack is transitioning to become a mainstay in the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio as the Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye pack.

The announcement comes after the Bud Light Seltzer Retro pack, which features a groovy tie dye design and three bold flavors, quickly became a fan favorite this summer, generating 3.5% share of the category alone – the best performance of a limited edition variety pack for the brand to-date.*

“Our consumers have continued to reach for Bud Light Seltzer because they know we consistently deliver the great taste and fun flavors they’re looking for,” said Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing, Bud Light. “Our ability to remain nimble has allowed us to run the edge of innovation, like we did with the Bud Light Seltzer Retro pack, and its success speaks for itself. We’re thrilled to now be offering Retro’s flavors to fans and new seltzer drinkers alike year-round.”

The Bud Light Seltzer Retro Summer variety pack will continue to be available through October 11th and then transition to the Bud Light Seltzer Retro Tie Dye Pack, so consumers (21+) nationwide can continue to experience the fan-favorite flavors of Cherry Limeade, Blue Raspberry and Twisted Berry (originally Summer Ice) in a variety 12-pack of 12 oz., slim cans. Like your other favorite Bud Light Seltzer flavors, the Bud Light Retro Tie Dye pack is made with cane sugar, natural flavors and comes in at 100 calories with less than 1 gram of sugar and 5% ABV.

To see the latest on Bud Light, visit BudLight.com and follow Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

###

[*IRI TUS MULC Data through 7/4 / L4W]

About Bud Light

The Bud Light brand name represents a family of products including Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Chelada, Bud Light Platinum and Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. At the forefront of innovation, Bud Light continues to expand its product portfolio, offering a wide range of products brewed to meet the ever-changing preferences of consumers everywhere. Since 1982, Bud Light has delivered the best-selling premium light lager in America that is consistently brewed with a fresh, clean finish. For more information about Bud Light and our full family of products, visit www.BudLight.com.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.