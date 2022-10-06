Bud Light Seltzer Introduces Limited-Edition Apple Slices Variety Pack

In new PSA, Bud Light Seltzer puts an end to Pumpkin Spice Madness as the Majority of Americans 21+ Say They Never Liked Pumpkin And one third actually prefer Apple as their top fall flavor.

NEW YORK, NY – Every year pumpkins get carved, smashed and – even worse – used for pumpkin spice lattes. But the people have spoken, and they want to keep the pumpkins safe. According to a new survey, 59% of people 21+ prefer their pumpkins either in the patch or on the porch, not in their food and drinks.*

That’s why, as people begin to flaunt their flannels this fall, Bud Light Seltzer is encouraging people to save a pumpkin and #ChooseAppleSlices with a formal PSA and the introduction of its latest limited-edition seasonal offering, the Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack.

As it turns out, the flavor of fall is not pumpkin after all – 33% of respondents consider Apple the ultimate fall flavor. This year, in a patch of pumpkin spiced products, the Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices limited-edition variety pack brings the bold, crisp taste of apples with the refreshment of a hard seltzer. Featuring four new crisp apple flavors, the Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices variety pack is sure to be a staple of all drinking occasions this season.

Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Limited-Edition Variety Pack Flavors:

● Crisp Apple: Keep that crispy, fruity taste coming. Treat yourself to that green apple flavor with a sweet, sweet aroma.

● Cranberry Apple: Come for the cherry red, fruity flavor, stay for that sweet, tart cider end.

● Strawberry Apple: The creamy sweetness you can expect from strawberry, with the crispy tartness you love from a pink lady apple.

● Peach Mango Apple: Indulge in that juicy apple finish loaded with tropical peach flavor – see if you can spot the hint of citrus.

“Bud Light Seltzer is an expert in creating the loudest flavors ever and the one thing we know for certain is that pumpkin flavor has gone too far,” said Steve Wolf, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light Extensions. “That’s why this fall, we’re asking fans to look beyond the patch of pumpkin spice products and #ChooseAppleSlices with the addition of our limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack. The crisp, bold flavor of this pack is the perfect accompaniment to every fall drinking occasion, certain to bring the fun – and the flavor – all season long.”

The limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack is now available nationwide. This new pack will be available for purchase in 12 oz. slim can variety 12-packs.

In line with the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio, the limited-edition Bud Light Seltzer Apple Slices Variety Pack is made with pure cane sugar, natural flavors, contains less than one gram of sugar and comes in at 100 calories and 5% ALC/VOL. Not to mention, it’s also gluten free!

*KRC Research conducted the Bud Light Drink Flavors survey using an online survey of 974 U.S adults, ages 21 and older, who volunteered to participate in online surveys and polls. The study fielded between September 14-16, 2022.

