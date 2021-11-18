Bryant’s Farm Brewery To Open November 20

Bryant’s is formally announcing the opening of its Farm Brewery on November 20th 2021, located at 3224 E. Branch Loop in Roseland VA.

Bryant’s, the makers of the cult favorite, Unicorn Fuel Hard Cider, is expanding into brewing beer on its sprawling 380 acre farm with an opening date of November 20th. The brewery opening will correspond with Bryant’s Apple Butter Festival. The Festival will include apple butter making, local vendors, live music, food trucks, and family friendly activities.

Bryant’s Brewing will be launching with two beers on November 20th. Roseland Wheat, a light hoppy American wheat beer made with sweet orange peel. Kala’s Brown Ale, a malty brown ale with a smooth finish. Additional taps will be rolling out in the weeks following including an Imperial Stout, a hazy DIPA, and a Galaxy Hop SMASH beer made with farm grown Hops.

For More Information:

www.bryantsbrewery.com