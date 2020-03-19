Bryant’s Cider Releases New Star Sign Line

RICHMOND, Va. — Bryant’s Cider is releasing a new cider line featuring a special, limited release cider for each zodiac sign. For the first time ever, customers and all astrology lovers will be able to taste their star sign as a hard cider.

The first sign to have a special cider in the Star Sign Line is Aries and it will be released on April 11, 2020. The rest of the zodiac signs in the line will be released closer to the birth month in which they represent.

Since Aries is a fire sign, the cider will have added heat by being flavored with cayenne peppers. This cider will also include Mexican chocolate, cinnamon and nutmeg for a spicy yet sweet taste.

“I wanted to make sure that every zodiac sign’s flavor had a relevant symbolization. The Bryant’s team and I decided that the flavor of each cider will be chosen based on the sign’s astrological element. These elements include fire, earth, water, and air and we are keeping them in mind as we produce this line” said owner and cidermaker Jerry Thornton.

Fire signs will all have a spicy profile by having a pepper theme, earth signs will be earthy and will have a tea as their base, water signs will be represented by fruit, and air signs will be floral.

Bryant’s Cider produces completely sugar-free, naturally carbonated ciders and uses whole and local ingredients whenever possible. The ciders in the Star Sign Line will continue to represent Bryant’s by being completely dry like the rest of the ciders that Jerry crafts.

Customers can find more information on the Star Sign Line ciders and their release dates by following the Bryant’s Cider Instagram and Facebook pages where those announcements will be posted.

For More Information: bryantscider.com/

