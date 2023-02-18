Brunch-only Canned Cocktails Launches in Publix Super Markets

NEW YORK, New York – Picnic Brunch, the country’s only brunch-focused beverage company, has partnered with Publix Super Markets to bring their exclusive line of canned brunch cocktails to stores across the Southeast.

A line of delicious, ready-to-drink cocktails, Picnic Brunchoffers three classic brunch favorites—Mimosa, Bellini and Bloody Mary. Each cocktailcontains 5.5% ABV, is wine-based, gluten-free, vegan-friendly, andmade with real juice and natural flavors. Packaged in a 12 oz slim can, it’s perfect to take anywhere. Picnic Brunch was founded in 2017 as a way for consumers to streamline the process of bringing their favorite brunch drinks on-the-go. The canned cocktails first became available in stores throughout Arkansas, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas before expanding direct-to-consumer in June 2022. The brand continues to expand with the launch of products in Publix stores within Florida, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. “We are thrilled to partner with Publix Super Markets to expand the reach of Picnic Brunch,” saidPicnic Brunch CEO, Josh Meyers. “The opportunity to extend our canned cocktails into several new markets is another exciting milestone in continuing our mission to help consumers ‘Brunch Anywhere’.” Brunch-goers can use the store locator to find the closest store carrying Picnic Brunch.

About Picnic Brunch

Created in 2017 by brothers Josh and Matt Meyers and friend Chris Romanoski, Picnic Brunch is a canned cocktail line highlighting brunch drinks such as mimosas, bloody marys and bellinis. Picnic Brunch is designed for consumers to enjoy their favorite brunch cocktails on-the-go and hassle-free, and to allow on-premise locations to streamline bar service. Picnic Brunch can be purchased in stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida – soon available in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia or can be ordered online and shipped directly to doorsteps in 41 different states.

For More Information:

https://www.picnicbrunch.com