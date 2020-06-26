Brouwerij West Launches New Hard Seltzer Brand, THINGS…For Your Head

LOS ANGELES — Brouwerij West, an independent craft brewery located in Los Angeles, CA, is excited to launch its new Hard Seltzer brand, THINGS…for your head. Hitting the market will be three flagship flavors of Mango, Grapefruit, and Piña Colada, packaged into 4-packs of 16oz. cans at 6.5% abv.

Known for their experimental take on IPA’s, Lagers, Stouts, and Belgian-inspired Ales, Brouwerij West is taking that same passion for satiating the progressive palate, and applying it into their new line of hard seltzers.

“We are thrilled to announce our new product line from Brouwerij West, THINGS…for your head Hard Seltzer. This is a project we’ve been working on for over a year now and we’re excited to finally release it into the world. When we set out to create a seltzer, we knew we wanted to create a clean, refreshing seltzer, that was the easy part. The challenge for us was creating something that appealed to our craft beer audience as well as seltzer fans. In the end, we made more than a seltzer, we made THINGS…for your head,” says Eric Silva, Director of Sales and Distribution for Brouwerij West.

Silva adds, “The response from our fans, accounts, and distributor partners has been overwhelming. Everyone is super enthusiastic about THINGS and we’re excited to release THINGS into our distribution footprint soon!”

For fans of hard seltzer and craft beer looking for a bolder, more flavorful take on the low carb, low cal beverage that’s taking the alcohol industry by storm, they can expect to find THINGS…for your head at retail stores in Northern California and Southern California, with additional distribution launching soon.

For more information on THINGS for your Head from Brouwerij West, head to www.brouwerijwest.com and follow along at @brouwerijwest @thingsselzter

About Brouwerij West

Brouwerij West is an independent production brewery, tasting room, beer garden, and event venue located in San Pedro, California. The company was founded in 2010 by talented brewer Brian Mercer and is now led by Mercer and partner Dave Holop. The Brouwerij West production brewery & tasting room opened in February 2016 in a former Port of Los Angeles warehouse originally built by the U.S. Navy during World War II. Inspired by the past, Brouwerij West brews its beers using traditional ingredients and methods combined with progressive experimentation to produce its own take on IPAs, classic Belgian-Style Ales, Lagers, and more. Brouwerij West’s facility is covered with solar panels and generates more electricity than it uses, while its mash filter-based brewery uses 30% less water than traditional breweries. Their award-winning label designs are unlike anyone else’s in the world, utilizing a proprietary die-cut multi-wrap sticker system. Follow on social media @brouwerijwest.