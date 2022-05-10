​​Brooklyn Brewery Launches Brooklyn Pilsner

BROOKLYN, N.Y.– ​​Global craft beer innovator Brooklyn Brewery is growing its core portfolio of flavorful craft beers by reinforcing its reach into the premium lager category with the launch of the new Brooklyn Pilsner – a crisp, bright and refreshing new lager that’s inspired by Brooklyn, and brewed for all.

Available in a 6pk of 12 oz cans and via draft, Brooklyn Pilsner (5% ABV) is a bright golden, premium lager that layers clean malts with a balanced wave of bright hops, crowned by an instantly refreshing finish. It offers light toasty flavors and spicy, subtle citrus hop notes, and pairs well with everything from soft pretzels, hot dogs, grilled shrimp tacos or spicy green papaya salad to joyful noise and spontaneous adventures.

“Our new Brooklyn Pilsner is a classic golden lager based on American pilsners of the early 1900s and modern pilsners of northern Germany. It’s relatively light-bodied with floral hop aroma, a refreshing snap of bitterness and a quick clean finish,” describes Brewmaster Garrett Oliver, “This one is brighter, fresher and more drinkable than the original. It fits our current lifestyle, which is all about great flavor combined with drinkability. This is a beer that will be right at home at a barbecue, on a fishing boat, at the beach, or at a football game.”

Brooklyn Pilsner exemplifies the authentic spirit and creativity of Brooklyn Brewery’s home borough. The design concept – which features that instantly recognizable yellow-cab color palette with graffiti-esque accents of water towers, music notes and more – was designed by the creative minds at Thirst Craft to celebrate the Brewery’s fun-loving ethos and to disrupt mainstream shelves around the world.

Miles Moser, Vice President of Sales explains, “We are incredibly proud of our brewing team’s ability to make some of the best lager beers in the world, especially Pilsners – which craft beer consumers want to see a lot more of right now. And while our original Brooklyn Pilsner was outstanding and always a fan favorite, our newly reformulated version is even better. The re-branded Brooklyn Pilsner is delicious and refreshing, and we’re excited to bring this new beer to market in time for the summer!”

Brooklyn Pilsner will sit alongside other award-winning beers in the Brooklyn Brewery portfolio, including leading premium craft Brooklyn Lager, its powerful IPA line-up with The Stonewall Inn IPA, Pulp Art Hazy IPA, Pulp Art Hazy Double IPA, among others, as well as the fast-growing non-alcoholic Special Effects brand, and other favorites, such as Summer Ale and Bel Air Sour.

For updates and more information on Brooklyn Pilsner, please visit: https://brooklynbrewery.com/brooklyn-beers/year-round/brooklyn-pilsner/

ABOUT BROOKLYN BREWERY

Brooklyn Brewery is a leading global independent craft brewer and a pioneer of the American craft beer revolution. From our home in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we draw inspiration from our local community of innovators and makers to spread the culture and creativity of craft beer to over 30 states and more than 30 countries on 5 continents. Learn more at brooklynbrewery.com.