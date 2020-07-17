Brockton Beer Company Collaborates with Vitamin Sea Brewing on Black Is Beautiful Release

BROCKTON & WEYMOUTH, Ma.-– Brockton Beer Company is joining forces with Vitamin Sea Brewing to release a special collaborative beer as part of the Black Is Beautiful campaign. Black Is Beautiful will be available for purchase starting on Friday, July 17th, at Vitamin Sea Brewing in Weymouth.

Black Is Beautiful is an industry-wide collaboration started by Weathered Souls Brewing in San Antonio, Texas, to raise awareness of the injustices people of color face daily. Participating breweries will brew a beer with the base recipe supplied by Weathered Souls and the encouragement to add their own creativity to their beer.

“We’re really excited about this initiative,” said Pierre Alexandre, co-founder and CEO of Brockton Beer Co. “Brockton Beer Company is wildly diverse: we have a Haitian, a Puerto Rican, a Jamaican, a Canadian, a Filipino, and we’ve felt first-hand what it’s like to be in an industry where very few of the brewers or employees are people of color. Taking part in Black Is Beautiful resonates so deeply with what we’re about at Brockton Beer Company and the strides we’re taking to open up more conversations in the industry about diversity. Plus, the beer is just going to taste great.”

Vitamin Sea owner Dino Funari approached Alexandre about joining forces and supporting a local nonprofit. Although many of the breweries participating in Black Is Beautiful have brewed a stout, Brockton Beer Co. and Vitamin Sea decided they wanted to honor the spirit of the initiative but brew something they felt more people would gravitate to during the hot summer weeks ahead. The collab will be a Blackberry Fruited Sour with a 6% ABV.

Breweries participating in the Black Is Beautiful collaboration are also asked to donate the proceeds of their beer to a local organization that supports equality and inclusion, as well as commit to the long-term work needed to establish true equity. All proceeds from the Brockton Beer Co. and Vitamin Sea collab will go to KodeConnect, a Brockton-based nonprofit that breaks down educational barriers by providing underserved students the opportunity to engage with dynamic STEM resources.

“A focus on our community is one of the most important aspects of what we’re building,” added Alexandre. “When we open our taproom, we fully intend it to be not only a place for people of all backgrounds to enjoy quality beer and have good conversations, but a community space that gives back to the city.”

Brockton Beer Co. currently collaborates with multiple breweries around Massachusetts to brew limited batches of their beer. They are seeking investment via Mainvest, a crowd-sourcing platform that helps secure funding for small businesses, to help build their permanent home in the city of Brockton.

For more information on the Black Is Beautiful campaign, visit: blackisbeautiful.beer.

For more information on Brockton Beer Company’s Mainvest campaign, visit: mainvest.com/businesses/brockton-beer-company

About Vitamin Sea Brewing

Vitamin Sea Brewing is a Weymouth-based small batch brewery specializing in quality IPAs, Sours, and Stouts. They sell all of their beers exclusively out of their taproom, and have gained quick acclaim from beer publications such as Hop Culture Magazine, who named them the ‘best brewery of the year’ in 2019. To learn more about Vitamin Sea Brewing, please visit them at vitaminseabrewing.com/.

About Brockton Beer Co.

Brockton Beer Company is committed to creating the highest quality craft beer for a community that prides itself on the values of diversity. It is one of just five black-owned breweries in the state of Massachusetts, and has a goal of opening their Brockton-based taproom by 2021. To learn more about Brockton Beer Company, please follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/BrocktonBeer/ and Instagram at @BrocktonBeer.