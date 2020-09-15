Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House and South Central Brewing Co. Announce “Los Vendors” Collaboration

LOS ANGELES – Brewjeria Company, Norwalk Brew House (NBH) and South Central Brewing Company (SCBC) team up with famed cartoonist, Lalo Alcaraz, to release Los Vendors; a collaboration beer with proceeds supporting the Street Vendor Emergency Fund – a cash assistance program that is providing $400 cash cards to undocumented street vendors who are struggling through the pandemic.

Los Vendors, is an unfiltered American wheat ale brewed with pineapple and mango. These tropical fruits are mainstays on frutero (fruit vendor) menus all over Southern California – making for a perfect pairing with your favorite michelada mix or casually sipping as you beat the LA heat. Los Vendors will be released late September in 16 oz cans. 4-packs to go will be available at Brewjeria Company’s taproom in Pico Rivera, and at select retailers around Los Angeles.

The Los Vendors collaboration holds significance for a number of reasons; it marks the first time all three Latino owned brands collaborate on a commercial release, and brings together the founding members of the SoCal Cerverceros homebrew club (SCC) – the largest Latino homebrew club in the country. Brewjeria Company is among the first SCC members to transition from home brew operation to commercial brewery. Lalo Alacaraz is widely known for his long-running daily syndicated comic strip, La Cucaracha, and is a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist. Los Vendors marks his first beer label design.

Street vendors in Los Angeles have been hurt badly by COVID-19. Many can’t work and those who are risk heavy fines, criminal penalties and their health. Many street vendors have also been victims of senseless xenophobic attacks. To help alleviate some of the financial burden, a portion of proceeds from this special beer will support the Street Vendor Emergency Fund. The Fund is being organized by street vendors and the leadership of the LA Street Vendor Campaign including nonprofits: Inclusive Action for the City, Community Power Collective and Public Counsel.

About Brewjeria Company

Brewjeria Company is a Latino and POC owned brewery in Pico Rivera that is dedicated to brewing quality ales with culture and community as key ingredients. The term Brewjeria is a ‘Spanglish’ word combining the English word “Brew” with the suffix of the Spanish word “Brujeria,” which means witchcraft. Brewjeria is the swirling chemistry of ideas, language, culture, science and spirituality intertwined in wonder and community. The self proclaimed “Brewjos” (founders), which is a Spanglish term combining brewer and sorcerer, have over a decade of experience working for nonprofit organizations and have built a strong network with professionals committed to working with underserved communities in the Greater Los Angeles.

For More Information:

https://www.brewjeriacompany.com/