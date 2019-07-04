Brewery Ommegang Releases Hopstate IPA Brewed with New York-Grown Ingredients

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Brewery Ommegang is proud once again to shine the spotlight on New York State hop farmers with the release of 2019 Hopstate IPA, an India Pale Ale brewed exclusively with New York State hops and New York-sourced barley malt. Hopstate IPA is part of the brewery’s Farmhouse Series, a line of beers that draws inspiration from the brewery’s home on the site of a historic 140-acre hop farm.

Ommegang has long supported the resurgence of New York hop farming, with annual releases designed to showcase its produce. The fifth such release, this year’s brew also includes two New York-grown barley varietals from 1886 Malt House in Fulton, NY.

Hopstate IPA is a 7.4% ABV, 45 IBU IPA hopped with Cascade, Chinook, Michigan Copper, and Triple Pearl varietals and brewed with NY two-row malt and carasteam malt. It pours hazy pale orange with a lively white head. Bright citrus notes dominate the aroma along with vibrant floral hop character. Flavors of fresh-squeezed orange juice are married to a soft, pillowy mouthfeel with moderate bitterness, and a slightly sweet finish with hints of candied orange peel. The brilliant flavors of Hopstate IPA are a perfect contrast for grilled foods such as wings, sausages, grilled Brussels sprouts or spiced black bean burgers.

Available at the brewery in Cooperstown beginning Friday, June 28 on draft and in 16 oz. cans, Hopstate IPA will be distributed in New York State and, for the first time, throughout the eastern United States. The suggested retail price for a four-pack is $12.99, and the beer will be for sale in the following states: CT, FL, IL, MA, MD, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, VA, VT, WV, plus Washington DC and the U.S.V.I.

About Brewery Ommegang

Founded in 1997 on the site of an old hop farm near Cooperstown, NY, Brewery Ommegang brews imaginative beers in a wide variety of styles, with particular emphasis on Belgian brewing traditions. For more information, visit ommegang.com, or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Ommegang, on Twitter at @BreweryOmmegang, and on Instagram at @BreweryOmmegang.