Brewery Ommegang and Other Duvel USA Brands Add Distribution to Montana

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – Duvel USA (DUSA) has announced that beers from Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, NY along with those from Duvel, Brasserie d’Achouffe, Liefmans and other Belgian breweries in its global family are now available in Montana. With this launch, DUSA brands are available in 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The initial wave includes Duvel, La Chouffe, Goudenband and Maredsous Tripel. Brewery Ommegang’s portfolio is represented by Neon Rainbows, Three Philosophers and Hennepin, as well as Rosé Cider and several other limited and seasonal releases.

“Montana has long been on our list,” said Bobby Dykstra, VP of Sales for DUSA. “It’s taken longer than it should have, but better late than never. George’s Distributing has a great reputation for building craft and import brands throughout the state, and we are pleased to partner with such a fine organization.”

“The George’s team is excited and proud to introduce the newest members of our family: Duvel, Chouffe, Liefmans, Maredsous and Brewery Ommegang,” said Jason Combs of George’s Distributing. “In keeping with the meaning of ‘ommegang,’ we are truly thankful to be ‘coming together’ with such incredible brewery partners. We look forward to elevating the Montana beer scene with DUSA’s portfolio.”

Montana markets set to launch the brands include Bozeman, Flathead County (Kalispell and Whitefish), Missoula, Billings, Helena, and Great Falls. Details on local launch events and retail locations may be found on brewery websites and social media channels.

About Duvel USA

Duvel USA represents a family of global craft breweries driven by a passion for quality, tradition and progress. With a portfolio like no other, Duvel USA offers world renowned Belgian artistry, disruptive American innovation, and mastery in barrel-aging and blending to consumers across the nation.

About George’s Distributing

George’s Distributing was founded over 38 years ago as George’s Foods with a total of ten accounts, one sales representative, and one driver. They have built upon this foundation to get where they are today through hard work, dedication, and a sincere devotion to customer service that has allowed them to develop lasting and flourishing relationships with their accounts. Their culture is one of collaboration, openness to new ideas, evolution, willingness to take risks, innovative thinking, and a love for Montana.