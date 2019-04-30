Brewers Publications Releases Updated Draught Beer Quality Manual

BOULDER, Colo. — Delicious draught beer is a true delight, but the challenge is ensuring that beer is enjoyed with all the freshness and flavor the brewer intended. In an ongoing effort to educate about and improve the quality of beer served, Brewers Publications® has released an updated and revised fourth edition of the Draught Beer Quality Manual.

Prepared by the Technical Committee of the Brewers Association, the Draught Beer Quality Manual presents well-researched, detailed information on draught line cleaning, system components, and design, pressure and gas balance, proper pouring technique, glassware sanitation, and other valuable advice from the experts. Also included is information on both direct- and long-draw draught systems, important safety tips, and helpful visuals for easy reference.

“Dedication to delivering quality draught beer will enhance beer lovers’ experience and further their appreciation of a well-crafted beer,” said John Mallett, co-chair of the Brewers Association Technical Committee. “Our goal is to ensure that draught system installers, beer wholesalers, retailers, brewers and anyone with an interest in quality draught beer, has access to resources to help them achieve excellence at every point in the brewing, selling, and pouring process.”

The Brewers Association Draught Beer Quality Working Group began focusing on draught beer quality at retail in 2007. Under the guidance of Ken Grossman, Founder of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and 2008 Chair of the Brewers Association Technical Committee, the brewing community came together to develop a set of best practices and standards to help brewers, wholesalers, retailers, and draught system installers improve and maintain the quality of available draught beer. The Draught Beer Quality Manual continues to evolve through collaborative efforts within the brewing community.

Brewers Publications supports the mission of the Brewers Association by publishing books of enduring value for amateur and professional brewers, as well as titles that promote understanding and appreciation of American craft beer. With over 50 titles to choose from, it’s the leading publisher of contemporary and relevant brewing literature for today’s craft brewers, homebrewers and beer enthusiasts.

Draught Beer Quality Manual

Prepared by the Technical Committee of the Brewers Association

Paperback: 120 pages

Dimensions: 8.25 x 10.75 inches

ISBN: 978-1-938469-60-2

Price: $24.95

For more information, including bulk purchases, please visit the Brewers Publications website.

