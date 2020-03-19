Brewers Association Cancels SAVOR for 2020

One week after canceling the annual Craft Brewers Conference in San Antonio due to concerns over the coronavirus disease COVID-19, the Brewers Association (BA) today announced the cancelation of SAVOR, the trade group’s annual craft beer and food pairing event in Washington, D.C.

The BA began notifying brewers participating in the event, as well as ticket holders, today that the event would no longer take place as scheduled on May 15 at The Anthem.

“As the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, and long-term shelter-in-place and closure orders become ubiquitous, the health and safety of our brewers, guests, members, sponsors, volunteers and staff remain our top priority,” Nancy Johnson, BA senior vice president of meetings and events, and Kathryn Porter Drapeau, BA associate event director, wrote in the email. “For these reasons, the Brewers Association has decided to cancel SAVOR, scheduled for May 15, 2020.”

The BA said rescheduling the event for later in 2020 would have required “significant coordination with the venue, professional chefs and more than 100 small and independent craft breweries,” and the organization would not secure “a feasible date.” However, the organization said it is working to confirm a May 2021 date for SAVOR to take place at The Anthem, with 2020’s breweries holding “first refusal” rights to participate.

In addition to SAVOR, the annual “Hill Climb” lobbying event and congressional reception with lawmakers that was slated for May 13-14 has also been postponed.

“We are exploring alternate dates for the Hill Climb later this year,” the BA said.

The BA said full refunds will automatically be issued to brewers who were scheduled to take part in the event within 60 days. Ticket buyers will also receive refunds through The Anthem’s box office or via Ticketmaster within 60 days.

Last week, the BA made the decision to cancel the 2020 edition of CBC, the largest annual gathering of craft brewing industry professionals, as well as Brew Expo America and the World Beer Cup Competition. That event was expected to draw more than 13,000 people to San Antonio from April 19-22.